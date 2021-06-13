Rick Ball Auto Group upends C&R Market

Rick Ball Auto Group improved to 4-6 on the season by beating C&R Market 12-7 in Midget League action Thursday night at Kemper park. While playing just three innings, C&R Market broke out the bats early with five runs in the bottom half of the first to lead Rick Ball Auto Group 5-2. However, in the top half of the second, Rick Ball Auto Group took the lead for good by exploding for five runs to go up 7-5. Rick Ball Auto Group never trailed after that by outscoring C&R Market 5-2 in the third for the win.