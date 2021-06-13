Miami events coming up
(MIAMI, FL) Miami has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Miami:
Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 02:30 PM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:30 PM
Address: Virtual via Zoom, Miami, FL, 33101, FL 33101
I help successful single men Master the Art of Magnetic Conversation so that they ultimately Magnetically attract their Ideal Relationship.
Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 12:00 PM
Address: Miami, FL 33101
Learn speed-reading techniques and how to improve comprehension. This class is ideal for students, professionals and lifelong learners.
Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 PM
Address: 123 Main Street, Miami, FL 33101
Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles.
Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 01:00 PM
Address: Virtual Via Zoom, Miami, FL 33101
Learn How to Become Pain-Free and Fully Engaged in Life so you can create fulfilling and rewarding relationships w/o pills or drugs.
Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 09:00 AM
Address: 249 Northwest 6 Street, Miami, FL 33136
Please join Board Chairman Jeffrey Watson and Southeast Overtown/Park West Community Redevelopment Agency in celebrating.