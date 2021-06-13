Miami events coming up

(MIAMI, FL) Miami has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Miami:

FREE MASTERMIND Secret Language to Creating Instant Attraction w a woman MI Miami, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Miami, FL, 33101, FL 33101

I help successful single men Master the Art of Magnetic Conversation so that they ultimately Magnetically attract their Ideal Relationship.

Speed Reading Class - Miami Miami, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: Miami, FL 33101

Learn speed-reading techniques and how to improve comprehension. This class is ideal for students, professionals and lifelong learners.

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Miami, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Miami, FL 33101

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

How to Eliminate Chronic Physical and Emotional Pain w/o Pills Miami Miami, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: Virtual Via Zoom, Miami, FL 33101

Learn How to Become Pain-Free and Fully Engaged in Life so you can create fulfilling and rewarding relationships w/o pills or drugs.

Block 55: Sawyer's Walk Groundbreaking Ceremony Miami, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 249 Northwest 6 Street, Miami, FL 33136

Please join Board Chairman Jeffrey Watson and Southeast Overtown/Park West Community Redevelopment Agency in celebrating.