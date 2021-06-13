Cancel
Miami, FL

Miami events coming up

Posted by 
Miami News Alert
Miami News Alert
 8 days ago

(MIAMI, FL) Miami has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Miami:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34TKl0_0aT3Cjg700

FREE MASTERMIND Secret Language to Creating Instant Attraction w a woman MI

Miami, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Miami, FL, 33101, FL 33101

I help successful single men Master the Art of Magnetic Conversation so that they ultimately Magnetically attract their Ideal Relationship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tDAil_0aT3Cjg700

Speed Reading Class - Miami

Miami, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: Miami, FL 33101

Learn speed-reading techniques and how to improve comprehension. This class is ideal for students, professionals and lifelong learners.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zXlkx_0aT3Cjg700

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Miami, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Miami, FL 33101

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AUaPA_0aT3Cjg700

How to Eliminate Chronic Physical and Emotional Pain w/o Pills Miami

Miami, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: Virtual Via Zoom, Miami, FL 33101

Learn How to Become Pain-Free and Fully Engaged in Life so you can create fulfilling and rewarding relationships w/o pills or drugs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hZGAk_0aT3Cjg700

Block 55: Sawyer's Walk Groundbreaking Ceremony

Miami, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 249 Northwest 6 Street, Miami, FL 33136

Please join Board Chairman Jeffrey Watson and Southeast Overtown/Park West Community Redevelopment Agency in celebrating.

Miami News Alert

Miami News Alert

Miami, FL
ABOUT

With Miami News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

