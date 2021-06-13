Cancel
San Diego, CA

Live events on the horizon in San Diego

San Diego Post
 8 days ago

(SAN DIEGO, CA) Live events are lining up on the San Diego calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around San Diego:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=379KYI_0aT3CinO00

San Diego Sake Day 2021

San Diego, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 2215 Pan American Road East, San Diego, CA 92101

Join us in friendship and sake as we celebrate World Sake Day at San Diego's Japanese Friendship Garden!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10yjOs_0aT3CinO00

VolunBEERS: A Hoppy Service Project!

San Diego, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: 1429 Island Avenue, San Diego, CA 92101

Join HandsOn San Diego for our next VolunBEERS event in-person on the outdoor patio at Amplified Ale Works and give back to the community!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kERS1_0aT3CinO00

El Industry Wednesdays At El Chingon| Complimentary Guest List

San Diego, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Address: 560 Fifth Avenue, San Diego, CA 92101

RSVP for El Industry at El Chingon Complimentary guest list Wednesday's until 11pm. For VIP tables and inquiries, please contact info@fivegr

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fSozu_0aT3CinO00

ITS California 2021 Annual Conference Registration - Attendees & Speakers

San Diego, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1 Park Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92101

IITS California Annual Conference and Exhibition Hilton San Diego Bayfront August 9-11, 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17TaST_0aT3CinO00

Trenton Davis as seen on Bar Rescue, Laughs on Fox and more!

San Diego, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: 801 4th Ave, Historic Gaslamp Quarter, San Diego, CA 92101

Trenton Davis as seen on Bar Rescue, Laughs on Fox and more!

ABOUT

With San Diego Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

