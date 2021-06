For as long as I can remember, I've always felt the need to please. Whether it was in the way I dressed, the food I ate, or the way I spoke, there was a hint of shame over the things that made me who I am. I'd tell myself that these feelings were weak and insignificant and shouldn't take time away from the "important" things in life. Who was I to complain about being part of the "model minority" or have my feelings validated when my relatives had gone through much worse to provide what I have today?