Live events Las Vegas — what’s coming up
(LAS VEGAS, NV) Las Vegas is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Las Vegas area:
Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:30 PM
Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 10:30 PM
Address: 1028 East Fremont Street, Las Vegas, NV 89101
An outdoor event to celebrate compassion and self-determination. LYF x Fergusons Downtown Collab. Performances, workshops, and meditations.
Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 PM
Address: 123 Main Street, Las Vegas, NV 89101
Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 11:30 PM
Address: 233 South 4th Street, Las Vegas, NV 89101
The Aquarius Film Festival showing new films from around the world!
Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 08:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 10:00 PM
Address: 353 E Bonneville Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89101
Las Vegas Singles Event | Speed Dating | Fancy A Go?
Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 10:00 PM
Address: 1025 South 1st Street, Las Vegas, NV 89101
Join us on JULY 7th as we celebrate the official, and first annual, National Day of Rock N’ Roll!