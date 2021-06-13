Cancel
Las Vegas, NV

Live events Las Vegas — what’s coming up

Las Vegas News Beat
Las Vegas News Beat
 8 days ago

(LAS VEGAS, NV) Las Vegas is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Las Vegas area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eLDjI_0aT3CbcJ00

Love Your Self Expression

Las Vegas, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 10:30 PM

Address: 1028 East Fremont Street, Las Vegas, NV 89101

An outdoor event to celebrate compassion and self-determination. LYF x Fergusons Downtown Collab. Performances, workshops, and meditations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LHOxS_0aT3CbcJ00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Las Vegas, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Las Vegas, NV 89101

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=258FAr_0aT3CbcJ00

Aquarius Film Festival

Las Vegas, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 11:30 PM

Address: 233 South 4th Street, Las Vegas, NV 89101

The Aquarius Film Festival showing new films from around the world!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JfwJJ_0aT3CbcJ00

Las Vegas Singles Event | Speed Dating | Fancy A Go?

Las Vegas, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Address: 353 E Bonneville Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89101

Las Vegas Singles Event | Speed Dating | Fancy A Go?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XIxLN_0aT3CbcJ00

National Day of Rock N’ Roll

Las Vegas, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 10:00 PM

Address: 1025 South 1st Street, Las Vegas, NV 89101

Join us on JULY 7th as we celebrate the official, and first annual, National Day of Rock N’ Roll!

ABOUT

With Las Vegas News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

