Events on the Los Angeles calendar
(LOS ANGELES, CA) Los Angeles is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Los Angeles area:
Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 08:00 AM
Address: 6925 Salt Lake Ave, Huntington Park, CA
Para personas que estan inscritas y nuevos aplicantes son bienvenidos. Se pueden registrar el dia de la distribucion. http://www.hpca.gov/calendar.aspx?EID=3236
Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 PM
Address: Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA 90001
This Vinyasa flow class focuses on fundamental yoga poses that aid in alignment, strength, balance, and flexibility.
Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 PM
Address: 123 Main Street, Cudahy, CA 90255
Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!
Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 PM
Address: 3163 E Vernon Ave, Vernon, CA
Please join Animal Alliance Network and LA Animal Save for a memorial pig vigil in Regan Russell's name. Regan was killed by a transport truck driver on June 19th, 2020, while at a vigil with...
Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 01:00 PM
Address: Virtual Via Zoom, LA, CA 90001
Learn How to Become Pain-Free and Fully Engaged in Life so you can create fulfilling and rewarding relationships w/o pills or drugs.