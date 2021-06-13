Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

Events on the Los Angeles calendar

Posted by 
Los Angeles News Beat
 8 days ago

(LOS ANGELES, CA) Los Angeles is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Los Angeles area:

Distribucion de despensa para personas de 60+ años via auto-servicio

Huntington Park, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 6925 Salt Lake Ave, Huntington Park, CA

Para personas que estan inscritas y nuevos aplicantes son bienvenidos. Se pueden registrar el dia de la distribucion. http://www.hpca.gov/calendar.aspx?EID=3236

Yoga with Coach Pegah

Los Angeles, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA 90001

This Vinyasa flow class focuses on fundamental yoga poses that aid in alignment, strength, balance, and flexibility.

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Huntington Park, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Cudahy, CA 90255

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Memorial Pig Vigil for Regan Russell

Vernon, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 3163 E Vernon Ave, Vernon, CA

Please join Animal Alliance Network and LA Animal Save for a memorial pig vigil in Regan Russell's name. Regan was killed by a transport truck driver on June 19th, 2020, while at a vigil with...

How to Eliminate Chronic Physical and Emotional Pain w/o Pills --LA

Los Angeles, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: Virtual Via Zoom, LA, CA 90001

Learn How to Become Pain-Free and Fully Engaged in Life so you can create fulfilling and rewarding relationships w/o pills or drugs.

Los Angeles, CA
ABOUT

With Los Angeles News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

