Coming soon: Oakland events

(OAKLAND, CA) Live events are lining up on the Oakland calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Oakland:

Spoken Word Poetry (open mic) Oakland, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Address: 2744 East 11th Street, #Unit G4, Oakland, CA 94601

The Disco Greenhouse presents Spoken Word Poetry night! All ticket proceeds will be donated to Oakland LGBTQ Community Center.

Deke Dickerson Alameda, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Website / Facebook / Instagram Deke Dickerson has devoted his long career to keeping America’s roots music alive while interjecting new creativity into genres of music that flourished in decades...

Pride Weekend! Alameda, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 2431 Central Ave, Alameda, CA

Join us for a great weekend of LGBTQ comedians. Details coming soon!All seats are sold by the table for two or four guests. Guests must arrive at the gate wearing masks and will be temperature...

"Summer Fun and Shanties" Beginning Uke + Piano Alameda, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Address: 740 Central Ave, Alameda, CA

Date: Jun 28, 2021 9:00 am to Jul 2, 2021 3:00 pm Location: Washington Park, 740 Central Avenue, Alameda, United States "Summer Fun and Shanties" Beginning Uke + Piano

When your Skin Calls you Home (Oakland) Oakland, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: 12540 Skyline Boulevard, Oakland, CA 94619

An outdoor Selkie folklore inspired circus-theater production to reclaim what has been lost. Come to the forest. Come to the sea. Come home.