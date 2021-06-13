Cancel
Oakland, CA

Coming soon: Oakland events

Oakland Observer
 8 days ago

(OAKLAND, CA) Live events are lining up on the Oakland calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Oakland:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pw2Du_0aT3CRjv00

Spoken Word Poetry (open mic)

Oakland, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Address: 2744 East 11th Street, #Unit G4, Oakland, CA 94601

The Disco Greenhouse presents Spoken Word Poetry night! All ticket proceeds will be donated to Oakland LGBTQ Community Center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oKLor_0aT3CRjv00

Deke Dickerson

Alameda, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Website / Facebook / Instagram Deke Dickerson has devoted his long career to keeping America’s roots music alive while interjecting new creativity into genres of music that flourished in decades...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tFcHE_0aT3CRjv00

Pride Weekend!

Alameda, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 2431 Central Ave, Alameda, CA

Join us for a great weekend of LGBTQ comedians. Details coming soon!All seats are sold by the table for two or four guests. Guests must arrive at the gate wearing masks and will be temperature...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gJoEc_0aT3CRjv00

"Summer Fun and Shanties" Beginning Uke + Piano

Alameda, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Address: 740 Central Ave, Alameda, CA

Date: Jun 28, 2021 9:00 am to Jul 2, 2021 3:00 pm Location: Washington Park, 740 Central Avenue, Alameda, United States "Summer Fun and Shanties" Beginning Uke + Piano

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZoLVD_0aT3CRjv00

When your Skin Calls you Home (Oakland)

Oakland, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: 12540 Skyline Boulevard, Oakland, CA 94619

An outdoor Selkie folklore inspired circus-theater production to reclaim what has been lost. Come to the forest. Come to the sea. Come home.

Oakland, CA
With Oakland Observer, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of writers.

