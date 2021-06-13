Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Live events Chicago — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Chicago Digest
Chicago Digest
 8 days ago

(CHICAGO, IL) Live events are coming to Chicago.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Chicago:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3reGSH_0aT3CPyT00

Family Friendly Cruises on the Chicago River

Chicago, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:15 AM

Address: 355 Chicago Riverwalk, Chicago, IL 60601

75 minute cruise on the Chicago River, breathtaking views of the city & skyline + amazing photo ops! Get out and have some fun!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46KTpM_0aT3CPyT00

Booze Cruises on Lake Michigan - Breathtaking Views of Chicago's Skyline!

Chicago, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 01:30 PM

Address: 200 N. Breakwater Access, Chicago, IL 60601

Enjoy breathtaking views and delicious drinks aboard a 3-story luxury yacht! Select cruises will feature Chicago's best DJs!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qoz8l_0aT3CPyT00

Juneteenth Yacht Party in Chicago IL.

Chicago, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Address: 200 North Breakwater Access, Chicago, IL 60601

Juneteenth Celebration on the Yacht June 19th Day Time Party!!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JsVB3_0aT3CPyT00

Father's Day Adults Only River Cruise on Sunday Night June 20th

Chicago, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 08:30 PM

Address: DuSable Harbor, 200 N Breakwater Access, Chicago, IL 60601

Celebrate Father's Day On the Water! Enjoy Amazing Skyline Views, a Full Bar with Cocktails Available For Purchase, & Music. 21+ to board

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KRGVo_0aT3CPyT00

ChicagoCruiseEvents.com: Summer & Fall Sunset Cruises 2021

Chicago, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: DuSable Harbor, 200 N Breakwater Access, Chicago, IL 60601

Break up the work week and enjoy the summer & fall evenings on a beautiful cruise with sunsets, skyline views, a full bar, & great music.

Learn More
Chicago Digest

Chicago Digest

Chicago, IL
152
Followers
225
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Chicago Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Riverwalk#Live Events#Sun Jun#Amazing Skyline Views#Il 60601 Break
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Music
Related
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Digest

Top homes for sale in Chicago

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: This spacious and meticulously maintained 3 bed/3 bath duplex shows like new construction and lives like a single family home. Originally built by Noah
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Digest

Survey pinpoints Chicago's cheapest diesel

(CHICAGO, IL) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $1.37 if you’re buying diesel in Chicago, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Chicago area went to GoLo at 2340 W 52Nd St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.72 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.09, at The PRIDE of Chicago at 1221 S Wabash Ave, the survey found:
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Digest

Check out these townhomes for sale in Chicago

(CHICAGO, IL) If you’re on the market for a home in Chicago, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Digest

Where's the cheapest gas in Chicago?

(CHICAGO, IL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Chicago area offering savings of $0.91 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 1430 S Ashland Ave. Regular there was listed at $3.29 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.2 at Shell at 2401 W Roosevelt Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Digest

A job on your schedule? These Chicago positions offer flexible hours

Check out these Chicago-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. Part time Delivery Job - Hiring Immediately; 2. CDL Truck Driver - Owner Operator - Earn Up to $200,000/Year; 3. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $1,500/Week - Excellent Benefits; 4. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn $300/Day + No-Touch; 5. Class A Local Truck Driver, Full or Part-Time;
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Digest

Local news digest for the past few days in Chicago

1. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot giving interviews only to journalists of color | 2. Tammy Bruce: Lightfoot’s race-based interview policy ‘a distraction’ from Chicago gun violence | 3. Lori Lightfoot’s proposal for journalists of color isn’t as revolutionary as some believe