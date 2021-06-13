Live events Chicago — what’s coming up

(CHICAGO, IL) Live events are coming to Chicago.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Chicago:

Family Friendly Cruises on the Chicago River Chicago, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:15 AM

Address: 355 Chicago Riverwalk, Chicago, IL 60601

75 minute cruise on the Chicago River, breathtaking views of the city & skyline + amazing photo ops! Get out and have some fun!

Booze Cruises on Lake Michigan - Breathtaking Views of Chicago's Skyline! Chicago, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 01:30 PM

Address: 200 N. Breakwater Access, Chicago, IL 60601

Enjoy breathtaking views and delicious drinks aboard a 3-story luxury yacht! Select cruises will feature Chicago's best DJs!

Juneteenth Yacht Party in Chicago IL. Chicago, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Address: 200 North Breakwater Access, Chicago, IL 60601

Juneteenth Celebration on the Yacht June 19th Day Time Party!!

Father's Day Adults Only River Cruise on Sunday Night June 20th Chicago, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 08:30 PM

Address: DuSable Harbor, 200 N Breakwater Access, Chicago, IL 60601

Celebrate Father's Day On the Water! Enjoy Amazing Skyline Views, a Full Bar with Cocktails Available For Purchase, & Music. 21+ to board

ChicagoCruiseEvents.com: Summer & Fall Sunset Cruises 2021 Chicago, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: DuSable Harbor, 200 N Breakwater Access, Chicago, IL 60601

Break up the work week and enjoy the summer & fall evenings on a beautiful cruise with sunsets, skyline views, a full bar, & great music.