Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lincoln, NE

Lincoln events calendar

Posted by 
Lincoln Daily
Lincoln Daily
 8 days ago

(LINCOLN, NE) Live events are coming to Lincoln.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lincoln:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bLhqL_0aT3COKy00

ZOOLARIOUS PRESENTS: MEGHAN WELCH

Lincoln, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 136 North 14th Street, Lincoln, NE 68508

She's a tattooed rebel raising a kid in a crazy world and she has plenty of stories and anecdotes from along the way.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KwwUD_0aT3COKy00

Civic Saturday: Between The Lines

Lincoln, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 130 South 13th Street, Lincoln, NE 68508

Join Civic Nebraska at Francie & Finch Bookshop on June 26 to be inspired, reflect and connect, and create new joyful civic traditions.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uIXqd_0aT3COKy00

AWAKE! Wholistic Lifestyle Festival

Lincoln, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1144 M Street, Lincoln, NE 68508

JOIN US FOR AN INCREDIBLE WEEKEND OF MIND, BODY, SPIRIT AND MUSIC. THIS ISN'T YOUR TYPICAL HEALTH & WELLNESS EXPO!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25SC7j_0aT3COKy00

LinCON

Lincoln, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Apr 04, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Apr 04, 06:00 PM

Address: 350 Canopy St, Lincoln, NE 68508

POSTPONED - RESCHEDULED DATE TBDWhat: LinCON is a convening of groups of men and women dressed as Abraham Lincoln.Why: Because it is fun.Who: Lincolnites, history buffs, adults, Abraham Lincolns.When: NEW DATE = To Be DeterminedWhere: Lincoln, Nebraska. In the Railyard. Website: LinCON.Life_________________________________________________________________We are grateful for the community supporters of LinCON who make this fun filled celebration possible. If you'd like to become a partner, please

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LmqMc_0aT3COKy00

Summer Courtyard Party & Worship

Lincoln, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 2000 D street, Lincoln, NE 68502

Summer Party and Worship in the Courtyard at First-Plymouth Church

Learn More
Lincoln Daily

Lincoln Daily

Lincoln, NE
726
Followers
453
Post
148K+
Views
ABOUT

At Lincoln Daily, you get the local Nebraska news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of writers.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln, NE
Government
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Lincoln, NE
State
Nebraska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abraham Lincoln
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Ne#Sun Jun#Francie Finch Bookshop#Railyard#First Plymouth Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Music
Related
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Your Lincoln lifestyle news

(LINCOLN, NE) Life in Lincoln has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Take a look at these homes on the market in Lincoln

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Attention investors! Great fix and flip or rental opportunity in popular Woods Park! Features include 4 bedrooms, 2 bath areas, gorgeous original
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Jazz in June returns for 30th year of free concerts in Lincoln

(Jens Thekkeveettil/Unsplash) (LINCOLN, Neb.) Jazz in June returns to Lincoln for its 30th year hosting live performances every Tuesday night of June, 10/11Now reported. The concert series hosted by the University of Nebraska kicked off with the Nebraska Jazz Orchestra on June 1 and continues tonight at the Sheldon Garden on 12th and R streets.
Ashland, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Ashland's Wildlife Safari Park adds calf to bison herd

(ASHLAND, Neb.) The Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park in Ashland announced the addition of a bison calf to its herd on Monday. According to KLKN Lincoln, visitors can now see the calf born on May 11 as it joins the herd of 32 bison at the Bison Plains segment of the four-mile wildlife safari owned and operated by the Omaha Zoo.
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

House hunting? Check these Lincoln townhomes

(LINCOLN, NE) If you’re on the market for a home in Lincoln, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Take advantage of Wednesday sun in Lincoln

(LINCOLN, NE) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lincoln. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.