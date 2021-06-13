Lincoln events calendar

(LINCOLN, NE) Live events are coming to Lincoln.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lincoln:

ZOOLARIOUS PRESENTS: MEGHAN WELCH Lincoln, NE

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 136 North 14th Street, Lincoln, NE 68508

She's a tattooed rebel raising a kid in a crazy world and she has plenty of stories and anecdotes from along the way.

Civic Saturday: Between The Lines Lincoln, NE

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 130 South 13th Street, Lincoln, NE 68508

Join Civic Nebraska at Francie & Finch Bookshop on June 26 to be inspired, reflect and connect, and create new joyful civic traditions.

AWAKE! Wholistic Lifestyle Festival Lincoln, NE

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1144 M Street, Lincoln, NE 68508

JOIN US FOR AN INCREDIBLE WEEKEND OF MIND, BODY, SPIRIT AND MUSIC. THIS ISN'T YOUR TYPICAL HEALTH & WELLNESS EXPO!

LinCON Lincoln, NE

Starts at: Sat Apr 04, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Apr 04, 06:00 PM

Address: 350 Canopy St, Lincoln, NE 68508

POSTPONED - RESCHEDULED DATE TBDWhat: LinCON is a convening of groups of men and women dressed as Abraham Lincoln.Why: Because it is fun.Who: Lincolnites, history buffs, adults, Abraham Lincolns.When: NEW DATE = To Be DeterminedWhere: Lincoln, Nebraska. In the Railyard. Website: LinCON.Life_________________________________________________________________We are grateful for the community supporters of LinCON who make this fun filled celebration possible. If you'd like to become a partner, please

Summer Courtyard Party & Worship Lincoln, NE

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 2000 D street, Lincoln, NE 68502

Summer Party and Worship in the Courtyard at First-Plymouth Church