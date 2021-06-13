Houston calendar: Events coming up
(HOUSTON, TX) Houston has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Houston:
Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Address: 2019 Crawford St., Houston, TX 77002
This is a gathering for Black men that will explore the value of prayer and contemplative practices to leadership and personal well-being.
Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 06:00 PM
Address: 809 Congress St, Houston, TX 77002
Speed Date Houston (32-44) | Singles Event In New York City
Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 09:55 PM
Address: 809 Congress Street, Houston, TX 77002
Every Thursday night! Learn, dance Bachata, Kizomba and Zouk in the Heart of Downtown. Guest instructors, DJ's, sexy atmosphere and friends!
Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 09:30 PM
Address: 809 Congress Street, Houston, TX 77002
Every Monday night we teach brand new beginners how to Salsa, Bachata, and Cumbia in Downtown! Come for the lessons and stay for the party!
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: 2301 Main St, Houston, TX 77002
Nora En Pure @ Clé Summer Sessions - Sunday August 1st, 2021