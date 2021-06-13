Houston calendar: Events coming up

(HOUSTON, TX) Houston has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Houston:

"Makes Me Want to Holla" - Black Men and Spiritual Renewal Retreat Houston, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 2019 Crawford St., Houston, TX 77002

This is a gathering for Black men that will explore the value of prayer and contemplative practices to leadership and personal well-being.

Speed Date Houston (32-44) | Singles Event In New York City Houston, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 809 Congress St, Houston, TX 77002

Speed Date Houston (32-44) | Singles Event In New York City

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 09:55 PM

Address: 809 Congress Street, Houston, TX 77002

Every Thursday night! Learn, dance Bachata, Kizomba and Zouk in the Heart of Downtown. Guest instructors, DJ's, sexy atmosphere and friends!

Meet & Dance Monday! Salsa Bachata for Absolute Beginners in Houston 07/19 Houston, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 09:30 PM

Address: 809 Congress Street, Houston, TX 77002

Every Monday night we teach brand new beginners how to Salsa, Bachata, and Cumbia in Downtown! Come for the lessons and stay for the party!

Nora En Pure / Sunday August 1st / Clé Summer Sessions Houston, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 2301 Main St, Houston, TX 77002

Nora En Pure @ Clé Summer Sessions - Sunday August 1st, 2021