Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

Houston calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Houston Digest
Houston Digest
 8 days ago

(HOUSTON, TX) Houston has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Houston:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03jlJ1_0aT3CMZW00

"Makes Me Want to Holla" - Black Men and Spiritual Renewal Retreat

Houston, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 2019 Crawford St., Houston, TX 77002

This is a gathering for Black men that will explore the value of prayer and contemplative practices to leadership and personal well-being.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nkKSP_0aT3CMZW00

Speed Date Houston (32-44) | Singles Event In New York City

Houston, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 809 Congress St, Houston, TX 77002

Speed Date Houston (32-44) | Singles Event In New York City

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MxCqe_0aT3CMZW00

Sensual Bachata, Kizomba & Zouk Thursday in Houston @ Henke & Pillot 07/22

Houston, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 09:55 PM

Address: 809 Congress Street, Houston, TX 77002

Every Thursday night! Learn, dance Bachata, Kizomba and Zouk in the Heart of Downtown. Guest instructors, DJ's, sexy atmosphere and friends!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aIUEX_0aT3CMZW00

Meet & Dance Monday! Salsa Bachata for Absolute Beginners in Houston 07/19

Houston, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 09:30 PM

Address: 809 Congress Street, Houston, TX 77002

Every Monday night we teach brand new beginners how to Salsa, Bachata, and Cumbia in Downtown! Come for the lessons and stay for the party!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g8xNF_0aT3CMZW00

Nora En Pure / Sunday August 1st / Clé Summer Sessions

Houston, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 2301 Main St, Houston, TX 77002

Nora En Pure @ Clé Summer Sessions - Sunday August 1st, 2021

Learn More
Houston Digest

Houston Digest

Houston, TX
228
Followers
228
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Houston Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Government
Houston, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City#Live Events#Dance#Sun Jul 07#Kizomba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Politics
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
Houston, TXPosted by
Houston Digest

Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Houston

(HOUSTON, TX) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Houston area, click here.
Houston, TXPosted by
Houston Digest

Take a look at these homes on the Houston market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Another fabulous new construction by Ranier Custom Homes. Remarkable classic design with all the amenities of new construction and charm of Oak Forest. This
Houston, TXPosted by
Houston Digest

Save $0.94 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Houston

(HOUSTON, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Houston, you could be saving up to $0.94 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Valero at 101 Tidwell Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.45 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.39 at Chevron at 4423 San Felipe St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Houston, TXPosted by
Houston Digest

Houston Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Houston: Saturday, June 19: Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Sunday, June 20: Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms; Monday, June 21: Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms; Tuesday,
Houston, TXPosted by
Houston Digest

Houston is in for a sunny Thursday — jump on it!

(HOUSTON, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Houston. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Houston, TXPosted by
Houston Digest

Top Houston news stories

(HOUSTON, TX) The news in Houston never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Houston area, click here.
Houston, TXPosted by
Houston Digest

Trending local sports in Houston

(HOUSTON, TX) Houston sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Houston, TXPosted by
Houston Digest

These houses are for sale in Houston

(HOUSTON, TX) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts. From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.
Houston, TXPosted by
Houston Digest

Here’s the cheapest gas in Houston Saturday

(HOUSTON, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Houston area offering savings of $0.87 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 3836 Richmond Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.47 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 4740 Katy Fwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.34.
Houston, TXPosted by
Houston Digest

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(HOUSTON, TX) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Houston Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.