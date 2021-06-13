Cancel
Cleveland, OH

Live events coming up in Cleveland

Crooked River Chronicle
Crooked River Chronicle
 8 days ago

(CLEVELAND, OH) Live events are lining up on the Cleveland calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Cleveland:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z4abO_0aT3BxpG00

Pre Fathers Day All White Party

Cleveland, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 7301 North Marginal Road, Cleveland, OH 44108

Earls Angels Presents a All white Pre Father’s Day Party. Donation $40 food and drinks included. Mask are required

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dzfw2_0aT3BxpG00

Speed Reading Class - Cleveland

Cleveland, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: Cleveland, OH 44101

Learn speed-reading techniques and how to improve comprehension. This class is ideal for students, professionals and lifelong learners.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NY0Kj_0aT3BxpG00

2021 Ice Cream Day 1M 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home. Save $5 Now!

Cleveland, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: Participate from hom, Cleveland, OH 44101

Ice Cream Solves Everything! Did you know that National Ice Cream Day is July 18, 2021!?! Let’s run (or walk) for Ice Cream!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xPasG_0aT3BxpG00

Stuck in the 90s

Cleveland, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 01:00 AM

Address: 2785 EUCLID HEIGHTS BLVD, CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH 44106

Stuck in the 90s at B Side. On the patio and inside.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18KgYp_0aT3BxpG00

FREE MASTERMIND How to Magnetically Attract your Ideal Woman in 90 secs DT

Cleveland, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Cleveland, OH 44101

I help successful single men Master the Art of Magnetic Conversation so that they ultimately Magnetically attract their Ideal Relationship.

Stay informed with the latest news, from politics to local education, government and sports, in the greater Cleveland area.

