Nationals' Josh Bell: Sits against righty
Bell is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants. The lefty-hitting Bell typically starts against right-handed pitching, but he'll be on the bench Sunday even with righty Johnny Cueto on the bump for San Francisco. Bell had previously sat out the second half of Saturday's doubleheader when the Giants had a lefty (Conner Menez) lead off a bullpen game, so the first baseman will be sitting for the second game in a row. Ryan Zimmerman gets another start in Bell's stead.www.cbssports.com