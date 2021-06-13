Live events on the horizon in Fort Worth

(FORT WORTH, TX) Live events are lining up on the Fort Worth calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Fort Worth area:

8th Annual Texas Juried Exhibition | Opening Reception Fort Worth, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 111 Hampton Street, Fort Worth, TX 76102

Please join Artspace111 at the Opening Reception of the 8th Annual Texas Juried Exhibition on Saturday, July 17 from 2 pm-8 pm!

Marriage Challenge Fort Worth, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 08:45 AM

Address: 4209 Basswood Blvd, Fort Worth, TX

Marriage Challenge is for married couples in crisis or experiencing a difficult season. Come meet with a couple from our team who is trained and passionate about supporting those in hurting...

Pints and Poses! Fort Worth, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 111 Hampton Street, Fort Worth, TX 76102

Come for Pints and Poses on Tuesday, June 29 from 6-7 pm in the sculpture garden! Taught by Morgan Jackson, 500 hr Registered Yoga Teacher.

Beginner Youth Range Day (ages 8-12) Fort Worth, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

This Youth Range Day will teach your new shooter the […]

2021 Advanced EFM/Critical Care OB Fort Worth, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 1701 Commerce Street, Fort Worth, TX 76102

Lisa Miller will provide Advanced EFM on day one; on day two Drs. Stephanie Martin & Suzanne McMurtry Baird will present Critical Care OB.