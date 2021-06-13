Events on the San Jose calendar

(SAN JOSE, CA) Live events are coming to San Jose.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around San Jose:

Aki Kumar + Howell Devine San Jose, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 07:30 PM

Address: 87 South Autumn Street, San Jose, CA 95110

A rare double bill featuring Aki Kumar & Howell Devine - two of the SF Bay Area's most distinctive roots and blues inspired acts.

A Little Village CD Release Party With Sonny Green & Tia Carroll San Jose, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: 87 South Autumn Street, San Jose, CA 95110

Fountain Blues Foundation Presents A Little Village CD Release Party With Sonny Green & Tia Carroll featuring The Greaseland Allstars

Mo Musiq & Young Go Live San Jose, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 01:30 AM

Address: 32 South 3rd Street, San Jose, CA 95113

Come on out and enjoy the night with us. We got the most talented artists in the game going live for y'all that night.

Travel as a Volunteer to Do Beach Cleanup Campaign #ProtectOurBeaches San Jose, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 333 West San Carlos Street, San Jose, CA 95110

Do you plan to donate your time to do beach cleanup on August 14, 2021? Volunteer with WHOMENTORSDOTCOM INC. to travel to Santa Monica!

AAi Farm Box Packing San Jose, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 08:15 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 20 S. Autumn Street, San Jose, CA 95110

Pack farm boxes of fresh produce for high-risk neighbors and those suffering economic hardship