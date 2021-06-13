Cancel
San Jose, CA

Events on the San Jose calendar

Posted by 
San Jose Sentinel
 8 days ago

(SAN JOSE, CA) Live events are coming to San Jose.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around San Jose:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hINL0_0aT3BX4U00

Aki Kumar + Howell Devine

San Jose, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 07:30 PM

Address: 87 South Autumn Street, San Jose, CA 95110

A rare double bill featuring Aki Kumar & Howell Devine - two of the SF Bay Area's most distinctive roots and blues inspired acts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WSsGl_0aT3BX4U00

A Little Village CD Release Party With Sonny Green & Tia Carroll

San Jose, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: 87 South Autumn Street, San Jose, CA 95110

Fountain Blues Foundation Presents A Little Village CD Release Party With Sonny Green & Tia Carroll featuring The Greaseland Allstars

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25VEk7_0aT3BX4U00

Mo Musiq & Young Go Live

San Jose, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 01:30 AM

Address: 32 South 3rd Street, San Jose, CA 95113

Come on out and enjoy the night with us. We got the most talented artists in the game going live for y'all that night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18gaMD_0aT3BX4U00

Travel as a Volunteer to Do Beach Cleanup Campaign #ProtectOurBeaches

San Jose, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 333 West San Carlos Street, San Jose, CA 95110

Do you plan to donate your time to do beach cleanup on August 14, 2021? Volunteer with WHOMENTORSDOTCOM INC. to travel to Santa Monica!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S8ha8_0aT3BX4U00

AAi Farm Box Packing

San Jose, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 08:15 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 20 S. Autumn Street, San Jose, CA 95110

Pack farm boxes of fresh produce for high-risk neighbors and those suffering economic hardship

San Jose, CAPosted by
San Jose Sentinel

Check out these homes on the San Jose market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Open Concept Living Kitchen Island with Seating , Spacious Outdoor Deck Walk-In-Closet in Master , Single Level Home In-Home Laundry Room<p><strong>For open house information,
San Jose, CAPosted by
San Jose Sentinel

Top San Jose sports news

(SAN JOSE, CA) San Jose-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop. We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more San Jose sports stories like these, click here.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San Jose Sentinel

2 fires break out in different San Jose neighborhoods

(Scott Barbour/Getty Images) (SAN JOSE, Calif.) On Tuesday, San Jose firefighters responded to two separate fires in San Jose, KPIX 5 reported. The first blaze broke out in a single-story household on the the1200 block of Greenmoor Drive around 10:55 a.m. Fire officials said it was contained at 11:34 a.m. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is being investigated.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San Jose Sentinel

Trending local sports in San Jose

(SAN JOSE, CA) San Jose-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.