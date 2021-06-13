Tigers' Jonathan Schoop: Scratched Sunday with hand soreness

Rogers is starting at catcher and batting ninth in Sunday's game against the White Sox. The Tigers are sliding Eric Haase over to left field, which opens up the catcher spot for Rogers. The team recently said Haase would have a larger role moving forward, which should include starts behind the plate and in the outfield. That will leave Rogers to fill in at catcher whenever Haase is somewhere else in the field, at least while Wilson Ramos (back) and Grayson Greiner (hamstring) are on the injured list.