Tigers' Jonathan Schoop: Scratched Sunday with hand soreness

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSchoop was scratched from Sunday's lineup against the White Sox because of left hand soreness, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports. Schoop was originally slated to start the ballgame at first base, but apparently some discomfort in his hand will put him on the bench for the series finale. Harold Castro will replace him as the first baseman and bat ninth. Schoop can be considered day-to-day for the time being, with Detroit likely to provide further update later Sunday.

