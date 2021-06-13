Cancel
Portland, OR

Portland calendar: Events coming up

Portland Report
(PORTLAND, OR) Portland is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Portland area:

The Small Glories

Portland, OR

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 1422 SW 11th Ave, Portland, OR 97201

Doors at 7pm | Show at 8pm | All Ages | Bar w/ID | All sales are final.

Worship at ZION Lutheran Church - PDX

Portland, OR

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:45 AM

Address: 1015 Southwest 18th Avenue, Portland, OR 97205

Sign up for one of our worship services on Sunday!

Japanese Sword Drawing: Intro. to the Art of Iaido - Mon. June 28, 2021

Portland, OR

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:20 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 08:30 PM

Address: 6415 Southwest Macadam Avenue, Portland, OR 97239

Iaido is known as "the way of sword drawing."  In practice, it is the way of drawing, cutting, and re-sheathing a sword. In Japanese martial

Takénobu

Portland, OR

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 1422 SW 11th Ave, Portland, OR 97201

Doors at 7pm | Show at 8pm | All Ages | Bar w/ID | All sales are final.

Yasmin Williams

Portland, OR

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 1422 SW 11th Ave, Portland, OR 97201

"Yasmin Williams is truly a guitarist for a new century...(she brings) creativity to the fingerstyle guitar genre..." -Daniel Bachman

