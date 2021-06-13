CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonic Colors Ultimate - Asteroid Coaster (Act 1) Gameplay - IGN Summer of Gaming 2021

IGN
 2021-06-13

Cover picture for the articleCheck out this exclusive look at the Asteroid Coaster level...

www.ign.com

The Independent

Black Friday gaming deals 2021: Offers to expect from Xbox, PlayStation, Switch and more

You know the score by now. Black Friday is the shopping event of the year, spanning several days – often an entire week, or even more – with discounts to be had on a whole range of stuff from home appliances and toys to cosmetics, televisions, smartphones and much more.Because there are often so many tech deals up for grabs on Black Friday, we’re taking a granular approach at IndyBest. We’ve got dedicated pieces on deals on televisions, general technology, and gaming – the latter of which you’re reading right now. We’ve even got one just for the Nintendo Switch,...
VIDEO GAMES
thegamerhq.com

Sonic Generations Full Version Mobile Game

Sonic’s universe is in chaos when a mysterious and new power becomes available. This creates ‘time holes’ that take Sonic and his friends back to the past. Sonic meets up with some familiar faces from his past, including a younger version. They must now work together to defeat their enemies, rescue their friends, and discover who is behind this evil deed. Sid Meier’s Civilization V.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Forza Horizon 5: Opening Race Gameplay in Performance and Quality Mode (4K 60fps)

Forza Horizon 5 is...on the horizon, and we got to check out an early preview build that features the action-packed opening sprint to the Horizon Festival. We've actually seen this opening before back at Gamescom 2021, but now we get to watch it again, this time captured direct-feed from an Xbox Series X in 4K. In this video, we'll be showing off two different graphical options: a quality mode that runs at 4K resolution with a capped 30fps, and a performance mode that is still 4K but runs at 60fps with a few graphical adjustments to allow it to maintain it's framerate.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Star Wars Game Announcement Teased for December - IGN Daily Fix

On today's IGN The Fix: Games, Disney and Lucasfilm have teased a Star Wars video game announcement for December as part of a publishing campaign that will reveal new Star Wars products every Tuesday for the rest of the year. As announced in an article on the official Star Wars website, the companies have launched their "Bring Home the Bounty" campaign, which will see "new Star Wars toys, collectibles, books, apparel and more" revealed on a weekly basis from now until the end of December. We're days away from another Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League preview at DC FanDome, but it looks like Rocksteady is starting up a good old-fashioned ARG ahead of time. The official Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Twitter account shared the phone number (310) 564-7047. Don't worry, IGN tested it out and you won't be dialing some poor random person's number like what happened during Squid Game. While not included in the upcoming expansion, Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker will receive a post-launch patch with a new mode that vaguely sounds like Stardew Valley or Animal Crossing called Island Sanctuary. In an interview with IGN, Final Fantasy 14 director Naoki Yoshida shared more details about this upcoming mode and what you can and can't do. Details for the Island Sanctuary mode remain sparse, especially since it's not planned to be released until after the Endwalker expansion is released in November. But we did know that you can tend to animals and crops similar to a farming sim. Stella has all that in your Daily Fix!
VIDEO GAMES
cgmagonline.com

Life Is Strange: True Colors – Wavelengths (PC) Review

Life Is Strange: True Colors is filled with phenomenal characters, but few are quite as memorable as Steph Gingrich, the dungeon-master DJ of Haven Springs. While there’s plenty of great Steph moments in the main game, the new Wavelengths DLC helps dig deeper into an already fascinating character and helps flesh out two different Life Is Strange games.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Rumor: Ubisoft Greenlit a New Splinter Cell Game? - IGN Daily Fix

On today's IGN The Fix: Games, Ubisoft has reportedly greenlit development of a new, mainline Splinter Cell game. If the rumor proves true, it will be the first core entry in the Tom Clancy stealth series since 2013's Splinter Cell: Blacklist. A report from VGC claims multiple "development sources" have revealed that a new Splinter Cell is in an early phase of production, with a small chance of the game being announced in 2022. The project has apparently been greenlit as part of an effort to appease frustrated Tom Clancy and Splinter Cell fans, who have been less than happy with Ubisoft's treatment of the brand over the last decade. Microsoft has announced an Xbox Anniversary Celebration to mark 20 years of Xbox. It has also made it clear that no new games will be announced during the show. Announced on the Xbox Wire blog, the Xbox Anniversary Celebration will take place on November 15, starting at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 5pm GMT. "While we won't announce any new games, this anniversary broadcast will be a special look back at 20 years of Xbox," said Head of Xbox Game Studios, Matt Booty. The Dead By Daylight character model for Pinhead has been licensed as an NFT and the game's fanbase isn't all too pleased about it. As reported by PC Gamer, fans will now be able to purchase an NFT of the Pinhead character model from Dead By Daylight. The sale of the NFT comes from the company Boss Protocol who, as part of an FAQ, states that it has "the official license to create NFTs based on Hellraiser using the in-game models that were created for Dead by Daylight." Narz has all that in your Daily Fix!
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp Gets New Trailer Showing Gameplay & More

Today Spike Chunsoft released a new trailer mostly focusing on the upcoming Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp. The trailer actually starts with a brief introduction of the other Danganronpa games included in the Danganronpa Decadence collection for the Switch, but it quickly moves on to showcasing Ultimate Summer Camp. We...
VIDEO GAMES
purenintendo.com

Review: Colors Live (Nintendo Switch)

Colors live is an art “game” in which you create digital paintings. There isn’t much to do with this game, as it’s just that, but if you’re into art and creating digital work, then Colors Live may just be for you. The physical version of the game comes with the...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

We Finally Know What the GTA Trilogy Remasters Look Like - IGN Daily Fix

Happy Friday! On today's IGN The Fix: Games, Rockstar has announced that Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition will be released digitally on November 11, with physical releases to follow on December 7. The news comes alongside a first look at the updated versions of the three classic games. The Trilogy costs $59.99 USD / £54.99. Sony has announced a State of Play broadcast for Wednesday, October 27. The show will be around 20 minutes long, and will focus on "upcoming third-party releases headed to PS5 and PS4". The showcase will begin at 2pm Pacific / 5pm Eastern / 10pm UK (that's October 28 at 8am AEDT). The show will include new looks at games we've already heard about, and "a few reveals from our partners around the world." Amazon has announced that it will be taking measures to ban players who recently exploited a glitch in New World's 1.0.3 update, which brought server transfers to the game. As reported by PCGamer, the "gold dupe" glitch allowed players to duplicate gold and items. How it works is that if players sent gold to another player and logged off and then logged back in again, the gold they traded beforehand would still be in their inventory. Of course, word of this glitch spread quickly. Amazon addressed the glitch in a statement and said that "players found deliberately using this condition to gain advantage will be banned for exploiting. We will also remove items or gold received where appropriate." Narz has all that in your Daily Fix!
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Hearts of Iron IV: No Step Back - Pre-Order Trailer

Check out the trailer for No Step Back, the new expansion coming to Hearts of Iron IV, the grand strategy wargame about the world crisis of the 1930s and World War II. This upcoming expansion adds greater detail for many nations in Eastern Europe, unique game systems to reflect Soviet politics and many improvements to the military aspect of the game. Hearts of Iron IV: No Step Back arrives on November 23, 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

Black Friday video game deals: PS5, Xbox Series X, more

Planning for the holidays is a must in this day and age. You’re likely going to need to allocate some money from your budget on what you purchase for others around that time. Hot items that are going to cost more during the year are usually purchased on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. That’s because some of the best deals you’ll find are during that time. We’re here to keep track of some of the best Black Friday deals out there. Make sure to visit our posts on TVs, smart home deals, and laptops. But we’re here to discuss video games...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Patch Aiming to Fix Konami's eFootball Has Been Delayed

After eFootball's calamitous launch, Konami promised a patch, 0.9.1 to fix many of the reported issues. Unfortunately, that fix has now been delayed to early November. Originally scheduled for October 28, Konami has now announced on Twitter that fixes won't arrive until an unspecified date in early November. The tweet...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Far Cry 6 Wiki Guide

This page of IGN's Far Cry 6 wiki guide details everything you need to know about the Educate Ya USB Song, including where to locate it and how to get to it. On the counter of a gas station just South-East of Diamante Chekpoint W, close to the border of Valle de Oro's Balaceras sector and Madrugada's Costa del Mar sector.
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

5 Best Xbox One Games 2021: Halo, Assassin’s Creed, more

Gaming comes naturally to some and, to others, it takes a lot of work. Regardless, that’s not going to stop anyone from spending hours trying out new games to hone their skills. If you’re someone who is interested in what Xbox has to offer, you’re in luck. Microsoft’s Xbox One is one of the most powerful video game consoles ever made, but what good is all that power if you don’t have the latest and greatest games to play? If you’ve been slacking lately and you’ve neglected to keep up with all of the great releases that have been hitting...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp Delayed to 2022

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp has been delayed, because the game "needs a little more time for fine tuning." Originally scheduled for December 3 on Nintendo Switch, the delay pushes the game to an unspecified date in spring 2022. Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp is a re-release of the original...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

PlayStation State of Play Broadcast Coming Next Week

Sony has announced a State of Play broadcast for Wednesday, October 27. The show will be around 20 minutes long, and will focus on "upcoming third-party releases headed to PS5 and PS4". The showcase will begin at 2pm Pacific / 5pm Eastern / 10pm UK (that's October 28 at 8am...
VIDEO GAMES

