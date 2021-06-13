Sonic Colors Ultimate - Asteroid Coaster (Act 1) Gameplay - IGN Summer of Gaming 2021

On today's IGN The Fix: Games, Ubisoft has reportedly greenlit development of a new, mainline Splinter Cell game. If the rumor proves true, it will be the first core entry in the Tom Clancy stealth series since 2013's Splinter Cell: Blacklist. A report from VGC claims multiple "development sources" have revealed that a new Splinter Cell is in an early phase of production, with a small chance of the game being announced in 2022. The project has apparently been greenlit as part of an effort to appease frustrated Tom Clancy and Splinter Cell fans, who have been less than happy with Ubisoft's treatment of the brand over the last decade. Microsoft has announced an Xbox Anniversary Celebration to mark 20 years of Xbox. It has also made it clear that no new games will be announced during the show. Announced on the Xbox Wire blog, the Xbox Anniversary Celebration will take place on November 15, starting at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 5pm GMT. "While we won't announce any new games, this anniversary broadcast will be a special look back at 20 years of Xbox," said Head of Xbox Game Studios, Matt Booty. The Dead By Daylight character model for Pinhead has been licensed as an NFT and the game's fanbase isn't all too pleased about it. As reported by PC Gamer, fans will now be able to purchase an NFT of the Pinhead character model from Dead By Daylight. The sale of the NFT comes from the company Boss Protocol who, as part of an FAQ, states that it has "the official license to create NFTs based on Hellraiser using the in-game models that were created for Dead by Daylight." Narz has all that in your Daily Fix!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO