Pleasanton calendar: What's coming up

(PLEASANTON, CA) Live events are coming to Pleasanton.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Pleasanton:

Black Belt Summer Camp — Jue's Taekwon-Do Pleasanton, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Address: Oak Hills Shopping Center, #8, 5460 Sunol Blvd, Pleasanton, CA

Black Belt Summer Camp July 15, 2021 - July 18, 2021 Join in on the fun! This event is only open to black belts and families, age 14+ or must be accompanied by sibling (14+) or parent. Location...

Alameda County Fall Home Improvement Show Pleasanton, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: Valley Avenue, Pleasanton, CA 94566

Your one stop event for all your building, remodeling and redecorating needs.

Harvest Festival Original Art & Craft Shows-Pleasanton Pleasanton, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 4501 Pleasanton Ave, Pleasanton, CA

Harvest Festival Original Art & Craft Shows - Pleasanton 2021 is one of the premier art showcases around the world for up-and-coming artists. Harvest Festival Original Art & Craft Shows ...

626 Night Market - Bay Area: September 24-26, 2021 Pleasanton, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Address: 4501 Pleasanton Avenue, Gates 8 or 12, Pleasanton, CA 94566

626 Night Market the original and largest night market in the U.S. returns this summer 2021. Last night market of the year!

Creatif Pleasanton - Art Summer Camps Pleasanton, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Address: 5480 Sunol Blvd #2, Pleasanton, CA

Creatif is an Award Winning, modern, family friendly Art Studio & Party Place.Creatif Summer Camps provide campers of ages 5 to 12 years, with the opportunity to participate in artistic...