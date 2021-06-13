Cancel
Walnut Creek, CA

Live events on the horizon in Walnut Creek

Contra Costa Today
Contra Costa Today
 8 days ago

(WALNUT CREEK, CA) Walnut Creek has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Walnut Creek area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vs1OE_0aT3BONB00

Trance Takeover: Special Guest Dimibo w/ Khromata & Seventh Sign

Walnut Creek, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 01:30 AM

Address: 1342 Broadway Plaza, Walnut Creek, CA 94596

Trance Takeover: Special Guest Dimibo w/ Khromata & Seventh Sign

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20gBgY_0aT3BONB00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Walnut Creek, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Walnut Creek, CA 94595

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1djyGj_0aT3BONB00

sYzYgY Beatbox & John Rybak + Friends @ Rotator Taproom

Walnut Creek, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Address: 1415 Pine Street, Walnut Creek, CA 94596

John Rybak + Friends is back for an evening of acoustic roots, blues, and beats! We're doing a 1 hour opener for Syzygy Beatbox!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=209hOa_0aT3BONB00

Throwback Trivia Night @ Retro Junkie 6PM

Walnut Creek, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 2112 North Main Street, Walnut Creek, CA 94596

Throwback Trivia Night every Wednesday @ Retro Junkie Bar | Play 3 Rounds of Pop Culture 80's/90's Trivia for a chance to Win Free Prizes!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22U4c0_0aT3BONB00

Comedy Night in the Beer Garden with David Coker & Alex Woody

Walnut Creek, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 09:30 PM

Address: 2112 North Main Street, Walnut Creek, CA 94596

Come see David Coker, Alex Woody & special guests perform stand-up comedy LIVE in the Retro Junkie Beer Garden!

Walnut Creek, CA
ABOUT

With Contra Costa Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

