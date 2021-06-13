Live events on the horizon in Walnut Creek

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Michele DeMartini - Agt: 925-8901487 - This is it! The home you’ve been waiting for!This 5 bed, 2.5 bath home is located in one of the only courts in the sought after Westaire neighborhood & within minutes of award-winning Morello Park Elementary. Upon entering, you will notice the new LVP flooring, spacious living room & dining area. The remodeled kitchen w/stainless steel appliances, quartz counters, custom maple cabinets & large granite island blends perfectly into the spacious family room w/warm& inviting fireplace. The added office is perfect for the kiddos & school work or for you when working from home. Upstairs, find the Primary bedroom & ensuite bath w/separate tub, shower w/new glass enclosure & expansive closet. The three large bedrooms & hall bath round out the upstairs. At night, relax in the spa outback & enjoy the low maintenance backyard during the day! Newly painted inside & out, new LVP flooring, new carpet, new baseboards, new light fixtures & so much more! Minutes from shopping & freeways! Hurry!! W/ the biggest house on the street. This updated, OPEN concept 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is tucked away on a tranquil cul-de-sac in PRIME LOCATION. HUGE kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a spacious island, opens to the stylish living room with a fireplace and large picture window. The separate family room is inviting and flexible with room for a dining table and entertainment area both with a lovely view of the yard. The bathrooms, including the en suite, have been tastefully and stylishly updated. Lush landscaping to greet guests W/ separate updated office in the backyard. The location is tranquil and private yet just minutes from Downtown PH, as well as public open spaces and trails, with convenient access to the freeways and shopping. Updated laminate floors, huge dual pane windows, plenty of natural light pouring in. Freshly painted inside, modern lighting, big rooms excellent for entertaining. Sun-drenched, fully updated eat-in kitchen boasts sleek white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, quartz countertops, gorgeous hexagonal tile backsplash. Spacious, airy living room. 3 carpeted, bedrooms upstairs. Updated bathrooms, quartz vanities, marble motif in the shower-tub in upstairs bathroom. Parking garage, washer and dryer downstairs. Centrally located, quick drive to Oakland Coliseum, Oakland Zoo, nature trails. Groceries, shopping needs, Coliseum BART station, access to I880, I580. Versatile, sprawling 1,508 square foot 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom home. Generous living room with oak parquet floors, barrel vault ceiling and large arched windows. Formal dining room with original light fixtures. Updated kitchen/family room combo with informal dining area looking out over the bay. The main level has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The lower level has a 1 bed/1 bath guest suite with a small kitchen and its own entrance. There is a spacious recreation room that was once used as a theater and is the birth place of Actor's Ensemble of Berkeley. The prop and sound rooms are staged as an office and wine room. You'll also find a full attic that is finished for storage. Open houses are back and this property will be open on Sunday 5/30 from 1-4PM. All visitors must wear masks and use hand sanitizer upon entry. Social distancing rules still apply. One of a kind home steeped in history with a gorgeous unobstructed 3-bridge view is an entertainer's delight. First time on the market in 59 years this house lives like a 4000 SF home.