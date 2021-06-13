Live events on the horizon in Walnut Creek
(WALNUT CREEK, CA) Walnut Creek has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Walnut Creek area:
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 01:30 AM
Address: 1342 Broadway Plaza, Walnut Creek, CA 94596
Trance Takeover: Special Guest Dimibo w/ Khromata & Seventh Sign
Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 PM
Address: 123 Main Street, Walnut Creek, CA 94595
Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles.
Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 PM
Address: 1415 Pine Street, Walnut Creek, CA 94596
John Rybak + Friends is back for an evening of acoustic roots, blues, and beats! We're doing a 1 hour opener for Syzygy Beatbox!
Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 07:00 PM
Address: 2112 North Main Street, Walnut Creek, CA 94596
Throwback Trivia Night every Wednesday @ Retro Junkie Bar | Play 3 Rounds of Pop Culture 80's/90's Trivia for a chance to Win Free Prizes!
Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 07:30 PM
Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 09:30 PM
Address: 2112 North Main Street, Walnut Creek, CA 94596
Come see David Coker, Alex Woody & special guests perform stand-up comedy LIVE in the Retro Junkie Beer Garden!