Manhattan, NY

Coming soon: Manhattan events

Posted by 
Manhattan Echo
Manhattan Echo
 8 days ago

(MANHATTAN, NY) Manhattan is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Manhattan:

ThaiCorrugated & ThaiFoldingCarton 2022

New York, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Address: 88 Bangna-Trad Road(KM.1), Bangna, Bangna, BANGKOK 10260

ASEAN's Professional Trade Show for Corrugated Equipment, Technology and Trends

Play Pool! Just $15/Hour!

New York, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: West 84th Street, New York, NY 10024

Play Pool On The UWS! The Ultimate Social Distancing Activity! Great For You And A Friend, You and Me or Just Yourself! 2/Hour Min.

CINEMA sotto le STELLE: il 19 giugno "TROLLS WORLD TOUR"

New York, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 02:30 PM

Address: Via Malosnà, All'interno del Parco Galileo Galilei, 10043 Orbassano

A Orbassano arriva il CINEMA sotto le STELLE! SABATO 19 GIUGNO in programma il film "TROLLS WORLD TOUR"

Monday Night Mob: Free Comedy Show NYC

New York, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 236 West 78th Street, New York, NY 10024

Join us every Monday night for the best free NYC stand up comedy show!

Kabbalat Shabbat Service In Person — June 18

New York, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 04:45 PM

Address: 257 West 88th Street, New York, NY 10024

BJ members are invited to register to join us in person for Kabbalat Shabbat.

With Manhattan Echo, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Manhattan, NY Posted by
Manhattan Echo

Top stories trending in Manhattan

(MANHATTAN, NY) The news in Manhattan never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Manhattan area, click here.
Manhattan, NY Posted by
Manhattan Echo

Sports wrap: Manhattan

(MANHATTAN, NY) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Manhattan area.
New York City, NY Posted by
Manhattan Echo

Hundreds of New Yorkers were given expired COVID-19 vaccines

(Scott Olson/Getty Images) (MANHATTAN, N.Y.) Nearly 900 New Yorkers were informed Monday that they received expired doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Per ABC 7 NY, New York City's Health Department confirmed that 899 people received expired doses at a pop-up vaccination site in Times Square. The site was also used to host the NFL Experience.
Manhattan, NY Posted by
Manhattan Echo

Shake Shack manager files lawsuit after NYPD officers falsely accuse his store of poisoning their milkshakes

(Jeenah Moon/Getty Images) (MANHATTAN, N.Y.) A Manhattan Shake Shack manager has reportedly filed a federal lawsuit following a false poisoning accusation. According to Grub Street, Marcus Gilliam, 28, who is the manager of a downtown location of Shake Shack filed a defamation lawsuit against the city, two police unions, and the cops who falsely claimed that their milkshakes were poisoned last summer.