Coming soon: Manhattan events

(MANHATTAN, NY) Manhattan is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Manhattan:

ThaiCorrugated & ThaiFoldingCarton 2022 New York, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Address: 88 Bangna-Trad Road(KM.1), Bangna, Bangna, BANGKOK 10260

ASEAN's Professional Trade Show for Corrugated Equipment, Technology and Trends

Play Pool! Just $15/Hour! New York, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: West 84th Street, New York, NY 10024

Play Pool On The UWS! The Ultimate Social Distancing Activity! Great For You And A Friend, You and Me or Just Yourself! 2/Hour Min.

CINEMA sotto le STELLE: il 19 giugno "TROLLS WORLD TOUR" New York, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 02:30 PM

Address: Via Malosnà, All'interno del Parco Galileo Galilei, 10043 Orbassano

A Orbassano arriva il CINEMA sotto le STELLE! SABATO 19 GIUGNO in programma il film "TROLLS WORLD TOUR"

Monday Night Mob: Free Comedy Show NYC New York, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 236 West 78th Street, New York, NY 10024

Join us every Monday night for the best free NYC stand up comedy show!

Kabbalat Shabbat Service In Person — June 18 New York, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 04:45 PM

Address: 257 West 88th Street, New York, NY 10024

BJ members are invited to register to join us in person for Kabbalat Shabbat.