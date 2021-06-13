Live events on the horizon in Bronx
(BRONX, NY) Live events are coming to Bronx.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bronx:
Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 PM
Address: W 145th St & Bradhurst Ave, New York, NY 10039
In-person event. Beautify the district with KRJ posters and pass out flyers.
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM
Address: East 157th Street, The Bronx, NY 10451
Community Weekly Run/Walk Group, Saturday Morning @8:30am . We meet at Macombs Dam Park River Ave E. 161st.
Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 PM
Address: 226 West 145th Street, New York, NY 10039
Album release party for Stigity's new EP, THESE HARD TIMES WAS A LESSON
Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 04:00 PM
Address: 530 Willis Avenue, Bronx, NY 10455
Join us for an exciting showcase of the South Bronx talent, music, food, and harm reduction education!