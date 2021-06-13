Cancel
Bronx, NY

Live events on the horizon in Bronx

Posted by 
The Bronx Beacon
 8 days ago

(BRONX, NY) Live events are coming to Bronx.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bronx:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eX3qS_0aT3BMbj00

Tuesday's KRJ Street Team

New York, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: W 145th St & Bradhurst Ave, New York, NY 10039

In-person event. Beautify the district with KRJ posters and pass out flyers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iS9EA_0aT3BMbj00

BronxRockets Run/Walk Group

Bronx, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: East 157th Street, The Bronx, NY 10451

Community Weekly Run/Walk Group, Saturday Morning @8:30am . We meet at Macombs Dam Park River Ave E. 161st.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Caa8w_0aT3BMbj00

Stigity EP RELEASE DAY PARTY

New York, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 226 West 145th Street, New York, NY 10039

Album release party for Stigity's new EP, THESE HARD TIMES WAS A LESSON

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bAodG_0aT3BMbj00

SACHR's Got Talent!

Bronx, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 530 Willis Avenue, Bronx, NY 10455

Join us for an exciting showcase of the South Bronx talent, music, food, and harm reduction education!

The Bronx Beacon

Bronx, NY
With Bronx Beacon, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

