Brooklyn events coming up

(BROOKLYN, NY) Brooklyn is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Brooklyn:

The Inoculation of Realness Concert Brooklyn, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 08:30 PM

Address: 555 Wait For Email Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201

The Inoculation of Realness Concert is for the high energy talented crowd.

DAVIDOFF CIGAR X SPIRITS SUMMER NIGHT SERIES 2021 Brooklyn, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 228 Duffield Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201

ENJOY A LIMITED TIME EXCLUSIVE NIGHT OF CIGARS AND SPIRITS WITH FRIENDS IN A PRIVATE OUTDOOR SPACE WHILE MAINTAINING SOCIAL DISTANCING!

Comedy for the Community Brooklyn, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 181 Smith Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201

The best Comics in the city working to support Gowanus Mutual Aid. Groups of 4 or more people get a free shot.

FREE Admission Skating Skate June 13, 2021 10:30am-12:30pm Brooklyn, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Address: 150 Furman Street, Pier 2, Brooklyn, NY 11201

Join us for Public Skating! Come celebrate by enjoying a few hours of skating, music, and more!

Gary Lichtenstein Editions present Bob Gruen: Right Place Right Time Brooklyn, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 55 Water Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201

Bob Gruen talks about is autobiography "Right Place, Right Time: The Life of a Rock & Roll Photographer."