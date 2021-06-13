Cancel
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn events coming up

Brooklyn Beat
 8 days ago

(BROOKLYN, NY) Brooklyn is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Brooklyn:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bxxYC_0aT3BLj000

The Inoculation of Realness Concert

Brooklyn, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 08:30 PM

Address: 555 Wait For Email Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201

The Inoculation of Realness Concert is for the high energy talented crowd.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jSBU7_0aT3BLj000

DAVIDOFF CIGAR X SPIRITS SUMMER NIGHT SERIES 2021

Brooklyn, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 228 Duffield Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201

ENJOY A LIMITED TIME EXCLUSIVE NIGHT OF CIGARS AND SPIRITS WITH FRIENDS IN A PRIVATE OUTDOOR SPACE WHILE MAINTAINING SOCIAL DISTANCING!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49z48Y_0aT3BLj000

Comedy for the Community

Brooklyn, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 181 Smith Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201

The best Comics in the city working to support Gowanus Mutual Aid. Groups of 4 or more people get a free shot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hGklB_0aT3BLj000

FREE Admission Skating Skate June 13, 2021 10:30am-12:30pm

Brooklyn, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Address: 150 Furman Street, Pier 2, Brooklyn, NY 11201

Join us for Public Skating! Come celebrate by enjoying a few hours of skating, music, and more!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RKJYN_0aT3BLj000

Gary Lichtenstein Editions present Bob Gruen: Right Place Right Time

Brooklyn, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 55 Water Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201

Bob Gruen talks about is autobiography "Right Place, Right Time: The Life of a Rock & Roll Photographer."

With Brooklyn Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

