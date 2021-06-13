Brooklyn events coming up
(BROOKLYN, NY) Brooklyn is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Brooklyn:
Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 08:30 PM
Address: 555 Wait For Email Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
The Inoculation of Realness Concert is for the high energy talented crowd.
Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 06:00 PM
Address: 228 Duffield Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
ENJOY A LIMITED TIME EXCLUSIVE NIGHT OF CIGARS AND SPIRITS WITH FRIENDS IN A PRIVATE OUTDOOR SPACE WHILE MAINTAINING SOCIAL DISTANCING!
Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:30 PM
Address: 181 Smith Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
The best Comics in the city working to support Gowanus Mutual Aid. Groups of 4 or more people get a free shot.
Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 07:30 AM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:30 AM
Address: 150 Furman Street, Pier 2, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Join us for Public Skating! Come celebrate by enjoying a few hours of skating, music, and more!
Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM
Address: 55 Water Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Bob Gruen talks about is autobiography "Right Place, Right Time: The Life of a Rock & Roll Photographer."