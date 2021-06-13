Events on the Philadelphia calendar

(PHILADELPHIA, PA) Philadelphia is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Philadelphia area:

Summer of Fun Concert Tour Philadelphia, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 101 S Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA

Chuck E. Cheese and Munch’s Make Believe Band are embarking on their FIRST-EVER, multi-city concert tour this summer to celebrate the release of their NEW album, Summer of Fun. The outdoor concert...

Flavors of Philly Food Tour Philadelphia, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 1601 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19192

Masks are required for all guests. Guests without a mask may be denied the ability to attend the tour and further arrangements will be made. Discover Philly's most popular food favorites while getting a taste of the city's rich history and culture! Eat like a local on this fun, casual, Philadelphia themed tour that all of 'youz' are sure to enjoy! This delicious and entertaining tour takes place in the heart of Philadelphia and includes 5 stops. Make room: this is not only a tasting adventure,

HipHop Workout Class with T.Kapri Philadelphia, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

The goal of the class is not only to help with weight, but mental health as well. Come strengthen your mind and body, all while having FUN

Rammstein Tickets (Rescheduled from August 23, 2020) Philadelphia, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: One Lincoln Financial Field Way, Philadelphia, PA

In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Rammstein show on August 23, 2020 has been postponed to August 26, 2021. Ticket buyers should hold on to their tickets as they will be honored at the...

Squarepusher Philadelphia, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 05:30 AM

Address: 1026 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia, PA

See Squarepusher ticket prices and tour dates, and score cheap last-minute Squarepusher tickets. Best Price Guarantee! 100% Authentic Tickets.