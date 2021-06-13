Cancel
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
The Baltimorean
The Baltimorean
 8 days ago

(BALTIMORE, MD) Live events are lining up on the Baltimore calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Baltimore area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LnwN8_0aT3BJxY00

Kids Summer Camp - Culinary 101

Baltimore, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 916 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21201

Students get a great feel for everything we do in the kitchen as professionals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0daBr3_0aT3BJxY00

East Coast Magic with Ran'D Shine

Baltimore, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 105 West Fayette St., Baltimore, MD 21201

Ran'D Shine returns to create magic and mystery with audiences in Baltimore!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eBcfB_0aT3BJxY00

Privilege Fridays

Baltimore, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 401 West Baltimore Street, Baltimore, MD 21201

A unique weekly dining experience for the young elite. Perfect to celebrate birthdays, accomplishments or just celebrate life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E6Kzs_0aT3BJxY00

Sunday Morning Worship at Carter Memorial Church

Baltimore, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 13 Poppleton Street, Baltimore, MD 21201

Join us in the Living Room for worship on Sunday!!!

The Baltimorean

The Baltimorean

Baltimore, MD
