Fairfield, CT

Live events coming up in Fairfield

Posted by 
Fairfield County Charter
Fairfield County Charter
 8 days ago

(FAIRFIELD, CT) Fairfield is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fairfield:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OfeO8_0aT3BHC600

PLAY WITH YOUR FOOD - OUTSIDE!

Fairfield, CT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 10:30 AM

Address: 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield, CT 06824

Play With Your Food presents lunchtime theater - OUTSIDE! Enjoy lunch, 3 original play readings & talkback with the professional cast!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r46OQ_0aT3BHC600

Open House for 180 Oldfield Drive Fairfield CT 06824

Fairfield, CT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Price: $895,500, beds: 3, baths: 2, square_feet: 1542, address: 180 Oldfield Drive Drive, Beach

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b7k2e_0aT3BHC600

Make Music Fairfield

Fairfield, CT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Make Music Fairfield is a free, town-wide, outdoor day of music held annually on the summer solstice, June 21st. Every neighborhood, street, sidewalk, park and front porch becomes a stage...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c7bRt_0aT3BHC600

Prom for the Prom-less

Fairfield, CT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 1351 South Pine Creek Road, 1351 South Pine Creek Road, Fairfield, CT 06824

This night will be a celebration for any 2020 or 2021 senior. This Prom is a formal event all attendees must be dressed in formal attire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sGP86_0aT3BHC600

The Gathering

Fairfield, CT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield, CT 06824

Join Bob & Kimberly Hazlett in a Gathering at the Gateway to New England to Encounter God's Presence and Power. Space is LIMITED act NOW!

