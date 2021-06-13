Events on the Seattle calendar
(SEATTLE, WA) Seattle is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Seattle:
Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 08:30 PM
Address: 1428 Post Alley, Seattle, WA 98101
LIVE and onstage at the Market Theater in Pike Place Market
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 12:30 PM
Address: 1112 4th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101
Flaunt your PRIDE with this this 60 min. yoga class and end it with a mimosa. Class lead by Morgan Zion.
Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 01:00 PM
Address: Virtual Via Zoom, Seattle, CA 98101
Learn How to Become Pain-Free and Fully Engaged in Life so you can create fulfilling and rewarding relationships w/o pills or drugs.
Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 10:30 AM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM
Address: 1112 4th Avenue, Seattle, WA 98101
Morgan Zion's Beats & Flow (Hip Hop Jams & Yoga)
Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 10:00 PM
Address: 808 Howell Street, Seattle, WA 98101
A Special One - Night event with Dr. Kevin Zadai in Seattle, WA