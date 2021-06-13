Events on the Seattle calendar

(SEATTLE, WA) Seattle is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Seattle:

Duo Comedy Showcase Seattle, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 08:30 PM

Address: 1428 Post Alley, Seattle, WA 98101

LIVE and onstage at the Market Theater in Pike Place Market

Yassss Queen Yoga Seattle, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 12:30 PM

Address: 1112 4th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101

Flaunt your PRIDE with this this 60 min. yoga class and end it with a mimosa. Class lead by Morgan Zion.

How to Eliminate Chronic Physical and Emotional Pain w/o Pills -Seattle Seattle, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: Virtual Via Zoom, Seattle, CA 98101

Learn How to Become Pain-Free and Fully Engaged in Life so you can create fulfilling and rewarding relationships w/o pills or drugs.

Beats & Flow (Hip Hop Yoga) Seattle, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 1112 4th Avenue, Seattle, WA 98101

Morgan Zion's Beats & Flow (Hip Hop Jams & Yoga)

Join Dr. Kevin Zadai for a One-Night Event Seattle, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Address: 808 Howell Street, Seattle, WA 98101

A Special One - Night event with Dr. Kevin Zadai in Seattle, WA