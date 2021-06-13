Phoenix calendar: Coming events

(PHOENIX, AZ) Live events are coming to Phoenix.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Phoenix area:

Quiet Events US Tour - Phoenix, AZ Phoenix, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 09:00 PM

Address: 401 W Van Buren St, Phoenix, AZ 85003

COMING SOON TO YOUR CITY! Quiet Events is hitting the road and coming to a city near you!

THE GARDEN Phoenix, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 10:59 PM

Address: 308 N 2nd Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85003

THE GARDEN - live in Phoenix! December 10th 2021 at Crescent Ballroom

Forty-Sixth Singing Phoenix, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 1537 W Monroe St, Phoenix, AZ

Singers of all ages and all musical and religious backgrounds are welcome! This event is not a performance, there is no audience, and everyone is expected to participate in the singing. Enter...

Colony House VIP Experience // Phoenix, AZ Nov 08 Phoenix, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Address: 308 North 2nd Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85003

Purchase a VIP Experience with Colony House for 2021's “Back Before You Know It Tour”

Phoenix - Anti Broke Barbers Tour Phoenix, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Address: 122 N 2nd St, Phoenix, AZ 85003

Jc Tha Barber & Rey Brotherhood's Anti Broke Barbers Tour giving barbers the keys to elevate their barber career.