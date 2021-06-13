What’s up Dallas: Local events calendar

(DALLAS, TX) Live events are lining up on the Dallas calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Dallas:

Free Virtual Vinyasa Yoga Flow with Caitlin — Dallas Dallas, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 1500 Marilla Street, Dallas, TX 75201

Join our live 60-minute virtual free yoga online class with instructor Caitlin! Free Yoga Class and Yoga for All Levels friendly

Designing My Future; K-12 Summer Camp Series Dallas, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Address: 325 North Saint Paul Street, Dallas, TX 75201

The Architecture and Design Exchange & AIA Dallas Education Outreach Committee present Designing My Future, Summer Day Camp Series!

Game 101 Grown & Sexy Saturday Nights @ Ten:01 Bristo Dallas, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 12:00 AM

Address: 2533 McKinney Avenue, Dallas, TX 75201

Grown & Sexy Saturdays at Ten:01 Bristo with Lil G from Silk AND SPECIAL guest Link. 21+ for Ladies. 25+ for Men. ONLINE SALES LIMITED!

Sanctuary Flowers Dallas, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 06:45 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 1928 Ross Avenue, Dallas, TX 75201

Altar, Narthex and Atrium flowers add beauty to the church on Sundays. Remember a loved one by placing flowers on the Altar, in the Narthex or Atrium in their honor or memory. The donor or honoree may take all or part of the flowers following the 11:00 worship service. We accept only one donor per Sunday for altar flowers. You will be contacted if your requested date is not available. If you would like to make a payment by check, please contact Music and Arts at 214-220-2727, ext. 218.