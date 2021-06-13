Live events Alameda — what’s coming up

(ALAMEDA, CA) Live events are coming to Alameda.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Alameda area:

Alameda High School Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Alameda, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 2255 Santa Clara Avenue, Alameda, CA 94501

Join us in recognizing these remarkable athletes who have graced the halls of Alameda High School throughout our history!

Speed Reading Class - Oakland Alameda, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: Oakland, CA 94501

Learn speed-reading techniques and how to improve comprehension. This class is ideal for students, professionals and lifelong learners.

Breathe, dance performance Alameda, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: Webster Street/ Taylor Avenue, Alameda, CA 94501

Outdoor dance-theater performance by Tara Pilbrow Dance, presented by West End Arts District.

"Disney and Movie Favorites" Kids 'Rock' Band Alameda, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: `1537 Webster Street, Alameda, CA 94501

Welcome to our Eventbrite Booking Page. Here you can register and submit your deposit to hold your spot at camp.