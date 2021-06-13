Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alameda, CA

Live events Alameda — what’s coming up

Posted by 
The Alameda Daily
The Alameda Daily
 8 days ago

(ALAMEDA, CA) Live events are coming to Alameda.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Alameda area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Gu2u_0aT3BDfC00

Alameda High School Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Alameda, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 2255 Santa Clara Avenue, Alameda, CA 94501

Join us in recognizing these remarkable athletes who have graced the halls of Alameda High School throughout our history!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VEu7v_0aT3BDfC00

Speed Reading Class - Oakland

Alameda, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: Oakland, CA 94501

Learn speed-reading techniques and how to improve comprehension. This class is ideal for students, professionals and lifelong learners.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=225WY0_0aT3BDfC00

Breathe, dance performance

Alameda, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: Webster Street/ Taylor Avenue, Alameda, CA 94501

Outdoor dance-theater performance by Tara Pilbrow Dance, presented by West End Arts District.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45yJp3_0aT3BDfC00

"Disney and Movie Favorites" Kids 'Rock' Band

Alameda, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: `1537 Webster Street, Alameda, CA 94501

Welcome to our Eventbrite Booking Page. Here you can register and submit your deposit to hold your spot at camp.

Learn More
The Alameda Daily

The Alameda Daily

Alameda, CA
315
Followers
283
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

With The Alameda Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alameda, CA
Government
City
Alameda, CA
Local
California Government
City
Oakland, CA
City
Santa Clara, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance#Live Events#Arts#West End#Alameda High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
Alameda, CAPosted by
The Alameda Daily

Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Alameda

(ALAMEDA, CA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Alameda, CAPosted by
The Alameda Daily

Alameda is in for a sunny Friday — jump on it!

(ALAMEDA, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Alameda. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Alameda, CAPosted by
The Alameda Daily

Sun forecast for Alameda — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(ALAMEDA, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Alameda. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Alameda, CAPosted by
The Alameda Daily

Sunbreak Monday — tackle it with these activities

(ALAMEDA, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Alameda. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Alameda, CAPosted by
The Alameda Daily

Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Alameda require no experience

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Life Insurance Sales - Exclusive Free TV/Direct Mail Leads Earn $150k+ 2. Sales Representative Opportunity at Top Tech Company for Recent Grads 3. CDL Food Delivery Driver - Average $70,000/Year - Recent Grads Welcome 4. Entry Level Operations Manufacturing 5. Operations Specialist 6. Class A Truck Driver 7. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year 8. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn $24/Hour - Recent Grads Welcome