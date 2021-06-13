Live events coming up in Atlanta
(ATLANTA, GA) Live events are coming to Atlanta.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Atlanta:
Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 AM
Address: 182 Courtland Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30303
Das Kulture presents Química: feat. Todo Bien All Day / All Night Marathon
Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 AM
Address: 145 Auburn Avenue Northeast, #Suite A, Atlanta, GA 30303
Learn the art of Chai making and the story of Refuge Coffee Co. from Leon, our Customer Experience Coordinator.
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 PM
Address: 79 Poplar Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30303
ATLANTA SILENT PARTY-GOERS! DON'T MISS OUR SILENT "TRAP, SING, TWERK" PARTY MEMORIAL WEEKEND! SAFETY MEASURES IN PLACE! GRAB TICKETS NOW!
Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 06:00 PM
Address: Within 30 mi of Atlanta, Atlanta, GA 30303
ATL's #1 Pool Party Returns Shhh! Hush Pool Party Sunday July 4th
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:30 PM
Address: 186 Mitchell Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30303
The time has finally come I'm having my very first solo exhibit after 7 years into my art career!