Live events coming up in Atlanta

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: This beautifully remodeled brick ranch home sits a few steps off the shore of a small 28 acre private lake, Cindy's Lake, with great fishing and on the water fun. It has a 20 foot dock for enjoying the water and launching the canoe or kayak. Electric boats are welcomed. Enjoy the fully open concept straight from the chef's kitchen. The stainless steel appliances include an oversized KitchenAid refrigerator. There are hardwood floors throughout. Partially finished basement waiting for you to come in and make it your own.There is great fishing in the lake so bring your fishing gear. It has a kayak and a 16 foot canoe here for the lake just steps way. There are 2 fire pits - one gas and one wood burning. There is a 6 person hot tub with an outdoor rainfall shower. Wonderful views of the lake from lushly planted deck with beautiful outdoor furniture. Two eating areas; at the bar or in the dining room but you could always enjoy the out door seating on the deck too. All the rooms have ceiling fans and the house has new central heating and air. The house has security cameras at the front and back doors. There is no place like home...Especially when Home is a luxury, 4 story retreat guaranteed to impress even the most discerning designers. The beautifully maintained property is located in a boutique double cul de sac neighborhood. No detail overlooked or expense spared. Over-sized bedrooms and haute inspired closets, as well as the Chef’s Kitchen, adorned with marble counters and top of the line appliances. Enjoy the outdoors with 3 porches and a lush flat backyard. Private access to N. Cooper Lake Park with miles of hiking and mountain bike trails. Steps away from a community garden or pick fresh peaches, pears, and figs from your own backyard. Less than a mile from the silver comet trail and minutes away from sought-after schools such as the new King Springs Elementary School and Whitefield Academy along with top public and private schools. 20-minutes drive to the Hartsfield International Airport As you enter into this designers' personal home and original model home, a lovely two-story windowed foyer greets you and opens to a wonderful front living room and true banquet-sized dining room that share a double-sided fireplace. To the rear of the main level a lovely granite/stainless kitchen with oversized island includes custom pull out drawers (Art of Drawer) in the pantry and kitchen island. Opens to a generous family room & charming rear deck with retractable awning. A powder room completes this level. Upstairs is a stunning guest suite with 12ft plus ceiling heights, private bath and walk-in closet. The lovely primary suite to the rear of the home is highlighted by full trey ceiling, oversized walkin closet and overly generous & fully appointed bath with double sinks, separate tub and shower and water closet. Laundry is also located on this level. The terrace level can be accessed directly off of the 2-car garage with abundant storage. This allows for easy access to the true 3rd bedroom suite with walk-in closet and private bath. Also, a lower den is located on this level with access to a covered patio area. Both bedroom and den have full windows and create a perfect situation for non-step living coming in from the garage or a home office. Just down the street from restaurants and grocery shopping; in the desirable Chastain Park corridor and easy access to I-285 and 400. 4-year-old roof. Brilliant Top-To-Bottom renovation just minutes to Decatur Square, Oakhurst and Kirkwood. This 4BR/3B beauty boasts ALL NEW systems and gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Bright open floor plan is perfect for entertaining! Sparkling white kitchen with marble countertops, Island, stainless appliance package overlooks living area. Large Master Suite with double vanity and huge master shower. Large secondary bedrooms. Sun Room with fireplace overlooks back deck and backyard. Modern design details throughout. Enjoy Spring and Summer evenings on the back deck. Do not miss!