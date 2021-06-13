Cancel
Atlanta, GA

Live events coming up in Atlanta

Posted by 
ATL Daily
ATL Daily
 8 days ago

(ATLANTA, GA) Live events are coming to Atlanta.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Atlanta:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bNHoA_0aT3BCmT00

Das Kulture presents Química: feat. Todo Bien All Day / All Night Marathon

Atlanta, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Address: 182 Courtland Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30303

Das Kulture presents Química: feat. Todo Bien All Day / All Night Marathon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tZUKq_0aT3BCmT00

Chai Workshop with Leon - Sweet Auburn

Atlanta, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 145 Auburn Avenue Northeast, #Suite A, Atlanta, GA 30303

Learn the art of Chai making and the story of Refuge Coffee Co. from Leon, our Customer Experience Coordinator.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Em0cN_0aT3BCmT00

Urban Fêtes: SILENT "TRAP, SING, TWERK" PARTY ATL

Atlanta, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Address: 79 Poplar Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30303

ATLANTA SILENT PARTY-GOERS! DON'T MISS OUR SILENT "TRAP, SING, TWERK" PARTY MEMORIAL WEEKEND! SAFETY MEASURES IN PLACE! GRAB TICKETS NOW!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KrMsg_0aT3BCmT00

Hush Pool Party 2021 | Sunday July 4th | Atlanta G

Atlanta, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: Within 30 mi of Atlanta, Atlanta, GA 30303

ATL's #1 Pool Party Returns Shhh! Hush Pool Party Sunday July 4th

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PjXFn_0aT3BCmT00

Born To Create

Atlanta, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 186 Mitchell Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30303

The time has finally come I'm having my very first solo exhibit after 7 years into my art career!

ATL Daily

ATL Daily

Atlanta, GA
With ATL Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

