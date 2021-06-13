Live events on the horizon in Half Moon Bay

(HALF MOON BAY, CA) Live events are coming to Half Moon Bay.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Half Moon Bay area:

Coastal Windage ~ “The Talk of the Coast” Call-in LIVE Talk Show on KHMB Half Moon Bay, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 AM

The Coastside’s only live, call-in talk radio show, Coastal Windage features Coastside issues, hot topics, and live comments from Coastsiders in real time. Link to Coastal Windage on KHMB Finally...

Half Moon Bay Rock & Roll Flea Market Half Moon Bay, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 470 Capistrano Rd, Half Moon Bay, CA

DJ Sid Presley & Satay By The Bay SF present... Half Moon Bay Rock & Roll Flea Market Sunday, September 12, 2021 @ American Legion Post 474 470 Capistrano Road Half Moon Bay, CA 94019 (Next to...

Summer Solstice Festival Half Moon Bay, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 401 Prospect Way, Half Moon Bay, CA

Celebrate Summer Solstice at the Nursery. Music, Art, and Activities. Rock painting, Solstice bracelet making, Tarot readings, Personal essential oil mixing, and flower pot planting. Drum Circle...

Grand Opening of Fancy Pants Costume Shop: A Fundraiser for CoastPride Half Moon Bay, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 785 Main Street, Half Moon Bay, CA 94019

Fancy Pants Costume is thrilled to announce our grand opening on June 26th! Superstar entertainment, Music & Dancing, Food & Fashion! EPIC!

LOVE LETTERS Half Moon Bay, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 1167 Main St, Half Moon Bay, CA

The play centers on two characters, Melissa Gardner and Andrew Makepeace Ladd III. They have lived separate lives for many years. But as they recount their dreams and disappointments by reading...