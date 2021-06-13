Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pacifica, CA

Pacifica events coming soon

Posted by 
The Pacifica Post
The Pacifica Post
 8 days ago

(PACIFICA, CA) Live events are coming to Pacifica.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Pacifica:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h1k62_0aT3BA1100

OUTDOOR COMEDY

Pacifica, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 1522 Francisco Blvd, Pacifica, CA

Event Details Date: June 17, 2021 5:00 pm Venue: Winters Tavern Categories: Live Music OUTDOOR COMEDY

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11TnE0_0aT3BA1100

Yoga Recharge in an Exotic Orchid Garden (6/20)

Pacifica, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:30 AM

Address: 2000 Pacific Coast Highway, Pacifica, CA 94044

Yoga and Meditation - Recharge in an Exotic Orchid Garden

Learn More

Bond Girl, Birdz of Prey

Pacifica, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 1522 Francisco Blvd, Pacifica, CA

Bond Girl & Birdz of Prey at Winters Tavern at Winters Tavern, 1522 Francisco Blvd, Pacifica, United States on Sun Jun 13 2021 at 04:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mDBGp_0aT3BA1100

Saturday Storytime!

Pacifica, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Address: 2120 Palmetto Ave, Pacifica, CA

Florey's Book Company Presents: Saturday Storytime! A Children's Event, The second Saturday of each month, 10-11am Bring the little ones and enjoy a fun story!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PGAM3_0aT3BA1100

Coastside Farmer’s Market

Pacifica, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 499-419 Old County Rd, Pacifica, CA

Season: Summer and Fall Market Hours: April - December, 2021Wednesdays, 2:30PM - 6:30PMLocation:400 Old County Road

Learn More
The Pacifica Post

The Pacifica Post

Pacifica, CA
75
Followers
220
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With The Pacifica Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pacifica, CA
Pacifica, CA
Government
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Sun Jun#Winters Tavern
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Meditation
News Break
Yoga
Related
Pacifica, CAPosted by
The Pacifica Post

Trending local news in Pacifica

(PACIFICA, CA) What’s going on in Pacifica? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Pacifica area, click here.
Pacifica, CAPosted by
The Pacifica Post

What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Pacifica

(PACIFICA, CA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Pacifica, from fashion updates to viral videos. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Pacifica, CAPosted by
The Pacifica Post

Pacifica-curious? These homes are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Welcome to this amazing entertaining showplace with amazing views! Spanning two levels, this 3,210 +/- square ft.( per county records) layout offers 4 bedrooms,
Pacifica, CAPosted by
The Pacifica Post

Check out these houses for sale in Pacifica

(PACIFICA, CA) Looking for a house in Pacifica? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.