Pacifica events coming soon

(PACIFICA, CA) Live events are coming to Pacifica.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Pacifica:

OUTDOOR COMEDY Pacifica, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 1522 Francisco Blvd, Pacifica, CA

Event Details Date: June 17, 2021 5:00 pm Venue: Winters Tavern Categories: Live Music OUTDOOR COMEDY

Yoga Recharge in an Exotic Orchid Garden (6/20) Pacifica, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:30 AM

Address: 2000 Pacific Coast Highway, Pacifica, CA 94044

Yoga and Meditation - Recharge in an Exotic Orchid Garden

Bond Girl, Birdz of Prey Pacifica, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 1522 Francisco Blvd, Pacifica, CA

Bond Girl & Birdz of Prey at Winters Tavern at Winters Tavern, 1522 Francisco Blvd, Pacifica, United States on Sun Jun 13 2021 at 04:00 pm

Saturday Storytime! Pacifica, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Address: 2120 Palmetto Ave, Pacifica, CA

Florey's Book Company Presents: Saturday Storytime! A Children's Event, The second Saturday of each month, 10-11am Bring the little ones and enjoy a fun story!

Coastside Farmer’s Market Pacifica, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 499-419 Old County Rd, Pacifica, CA

Season: Summer and Fall Market Hours: April - December, 2021Wednesdays, 2:30PM - 6:30PMLocation:400 Old County Road