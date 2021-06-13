Milpitas calendar: Events coming up
(MILPITAS, CA) Milpitas is ready for live events.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Milpitas:
Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 10:00 PM
Address: Participate from Home!, San Jose, CA 95101
Did you know that National Pineapple Day takes place on June 27, 2021?!? How awesome is that?
Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 AM
Address: 658 Gibraltar Ct, Milpitas, CA
Vacation Bible School (VBS) - Rocky Railway at Milpitas Campus (In Person) Date and Time: June 14-18 Monday to Friday 9:00am-12:00pm Age Limit: Age 4 as of 6/14/2021 through entering 5th grade in...
Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 08:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 09:30 PM
Address: Sierra Vista Point, San Jose, CA 95132
Enjoy the sunset and then the rising of the Strawberry Moon from Sierra Vista Open Space Preserve!
Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 10:00 PM
Address: 1331 East Calaveras Boulevard, Milpitas, CA 95035
MUSD's Board of Education Meeting allows a limited number of in-person guests for public session who agree to comply with safety measures
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:30 PM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 12:30 PM
Address: 4545 Felter Rd, Milpitas, CA
Our venue’s Front Lawn area has been reserved for a Private Event on this date during this timeframe.