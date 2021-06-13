Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saratoga, CA

Saratoga calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
The Saratoga Post
The Saratoga Post
 8 days ago

(SARATOGA, CA) Saratoga has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Saratoga:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cgga9_0aT3B7S500

Sip & Paint! - An Acrylic Painting Workshop with Great Wine

Saratoga, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Come join if you're interested in painting, trying something new, and love wine! Even if you do not drink, we'd love to have you. This is a beginners class for acrylic painting. In the workshop...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ipUQM_0aT3B7S500

Summer Camp Week 6 - Saratoga, CA 2021

Saratoga, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Address: S College Cir, Saratoga, CA

Open to any and all entrants! Our instructional tennis camps will provide young players the opportunity to improve their tennis game, work hard, and make new friends, all while having a blast...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ajwNS_0aT3B7S500

The Hollies

Saratoga, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 08:30 PM

Address: 14831 Pierce Rd, Saratoga, CA

The Hollies at Mountain Winery in Saratoga, CA on Thu, Jul 8, 2021 @ 3:30am

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w6Vuf_0aT3B7S500

Middle School Worship — SFC Youth

Saratoga, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 20390 Park Pl, Saratoga, CA

Our in-person worship service includes Games, Missions, Teaching, and Small Groups. Please see the Worship Gathering RSVP link at www.saratogafederated.org

Learn More

Remodeling 101 - How to Maintain, Repair & Remodel Your House!

Saratoga, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Mike King will be our speaker with 40+ years of experience remodeling and repairing houses from foundation to roofing. In this lecture, Mr. King will teach you the basic tools and techniques on...

Learn More
The Saratoga Post

The Saratoga Post

Saratoga, CA
194
Followers
252
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

With The Saratoga Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saratoga, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Saratoga, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Wine#Small Groups
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Politics
Related
Saratoga, CAPosted by
The Saratoga Post

Monday has sun for Saratoga — 3 ways to make the most of it

(SARATOGA, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Saratoga. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!