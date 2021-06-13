Saratoga calendar: Events coming up

(SARATOGA, CA) Saratoga has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Saratoga:

Sip & Paint! - An Acrylic Painting Workshop with Great Wine Saratoga, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Come join if you're interested in painting, trying something new, and love wine! Even if you do not drink, we'd love to have you. This is a beginners class for acrylic painting. In the workshop...

Summer Camp Week 6 - Saratoga, CA 2021 Saratoga, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Address: S College Cir, Saratoga, CA

Open to any and all entrants! Our instructional tennis camps will provide young players the opportunity to improve their tennis game, work hard, and make new friends, all while having a blast...

The Hollies Saratoga, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 08:30 PM

Address: 14831 Pierce Rd, Saratoga, CA

The Hollies at Mountain Winery in Saratoga, CA on Thu, Jul 8, 2021 @ 3:30am

Middle School Worship — SFC Youth Saratoga, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 20390 Park Pl, Saratoga, CA

Our in-person worship service includes Games, Missions, Teaching, and Small Groups. Please see the Worship Gathering RSVP link at www.saratogafederated.org

Remodeling 101 - How to Maintain, Repair & Remodel Your House! Saratoga, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Mike King will be our speaker with 40+ years of experience remodeling and repairing houses from foundation to roofing. In this lecture, Mr. King will teach you the basic tools and techniques on...