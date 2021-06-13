Cancel
Newark, CA

What’s up Newark: Local events calendar

Posted by 
East Bay News
East Bay News
 8 days ago

(NEWARK, CA) Newark is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Newark area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ImcKn_0aT3B6ZM00

Wholesale Auto Auction School Fremont ( DMV Approved )

Fremont, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:30 AM

Address: 2650 Mowry Ave, Fremont, CA

Learn How To Become a Licensed Wholesale Used Car Dealer. Wholesalers are often allowed to operate from a home office. Attend our One Day Dealer Seminar Best in the Golden State of California Get...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OCB0q_0aT3B6ZM00

Yoga with Coach Pegah

Fremont, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: Fremont, Fremont, CA 94536

This Vinyasa flow class focuses on fundamental yoga poses that aid in alignment, strength, balance, and flexibility.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c4gW6_0aT3B6ZM00

MUSIC UNDER THE STARS WITH THE AFTERMATH BAND

Fremont, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 PM

MUSIC UNDER THE STARS WITH THE AFTERMATH BAND at 45915 Warm Springs Blvd, Fremont, CA 94539-6746, United States on Fri Jun 18 2021 at 07:00 pm to 10:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19XtD0_0aT3B6ZM00

Back Into "The Swing" of Things

Newark, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:30 PM

Address: 5437 Central Avenue, #3, Newark, CA 94560

It's been too long since we've danced together, so we are restarting our swing dance program!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W1YvV_0aT3B6ZM00

Newark Farmers Market

Newark, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Address: 2086 Newpark Mall, Newark, CA

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Sundays, 9AM - 1PM Location:2086 Newpark Mall

