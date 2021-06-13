What’s up Newark: Local events calendar
(NEWARK, CA) Newark is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
These events are coming up in the Newark area:
Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 03:30 AM
Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:30 AM
Address: 2650 Mowry Ave, Fremont, CA
Learn How To Become a Licensed Wholesale Used Car Dealer. Wholesalers are often allowed to operate from a home office. Attend our One Day Dealer Seminar Best in the Golden State of California Get...
Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 PM
Address: Fremont, Fremont, CA 94536
This Vinyasa flow class focuses on fundamental yoga poses that aid in alignment, strength, balance, and flexibility.
Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 PM
MUSIC UNDER THE STARS WITH THE AFTERMATH BAND at 45915 Warm Springs Blvd, Fremont, CA 94539-6746, United States on Fri Jun 18 2021 at 07:00 pm to 10:00 pm
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:30 PM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:30 PM
Address: 5437 Central Avenue, #3, Newark, CA 94560
It's been too long since we've danced together, so we are restarting our swing dance program!
Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 AM
Address: 2086 Newpark Mall, Newark, CA
Season: Year Round Market Hours: Sundays, 9AM - 1PM Location:2086 Newpark Mall