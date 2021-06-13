Live events San Mateo — what’s coming up

(SAN MATEO, CA) San Mateo is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the San Mateo area:

2021 Summer Camp - San Mateo

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Address: 3115 Del Monte St, San Mateo, CA

Monday June 28, 2021: Join us on the courts for a summer you won’t forget! Try your hand at a new sport or improve your game with...

Pop Punk Rock Camp 2021

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 711 S B St, San Mateo, CA

Featuring high-energy songs from popular artists like Paramore, Green Day, Blink 182 and many more, our Pop Punk summer camp will be tons of fun.

FITN335 Pilates (.5 Units)

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 03:10 AM

Address: 1700 W Hillsdale Blvd, San Mateo, CA

Summer Session 2021: June 14 – July 22 Monday & Wednesday 10:10 - 11:00AM Live via Zoom + Asynchronous Pre-Recorded Classes. Some light asynchronous course work is also required. $46/Unit for...

Phoenix Garden Permablitz

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Address: 30 Loop Rd, San Mateo, CA

Join us the third Saturday of every month at the amazing Phoenix Garden serving the youth at the juvenile detention facility in San Mateo. We are helping to transform this barren seven-acre site...

3 Keys To Turn A Struggling Business Into A Market Leader - San Mateo, CA

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 4060 S El Camino Real, San Mateo, CA

Grow Your Online Business - Without Going Crazy! The new and different way to grow profitably, reliably and consistantly.