Los Altos, CA

Los Altos calendar: Events coming up

Los Altos Town Dispatch
Los Altos Town Dispatch
(LOS ALTOS, CA) Los Altos is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Los Altos area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ctr35_0aT3B19j00

In-Person "Under The Sea" Art Camp

Los Altos, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 09:00 AM

We are scheduling in-person ART Camps this summer! Space is limited so sign up early!! We are sanitizing and following all health and safety guidelines to have safe in-person camps. Each student...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aA21F_0aT3B19j00

Empathy Innovators

Los Altos, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 02:00 AM

Address: 1501 Oak Ave, Los Altos, CA

Open your hearts and minds with EDMO as we create and engineer with empathy! Kids will get to showcase their maker skills while crafting projects that are

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PiJss_0aT3B19j00

Legends Summer Baseball Camp Experience

Los Altos, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 02:00 AM

Address: 201 Almond Ave, Los Altos, CA

After a highly successful 2020 and perfect Covid safety track record, the Legends are gearing up for 2021 with new locations and unique summer camp experiences. Throughout our 12 year history, the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZPYVj_0aT3B19j00

Outdoor Immersive Spanish Summer Camp

Los Altos, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Address: 770 Berry Ave, Los Altos, CA

Give your child a head start this Summer! Your child will learn Spanish while having fun! 1 Week & 2 Week options + Extended Care. CDC guidelines will be followed. Online classes also offered.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1df4Iy_0aT3B19j00

Summer Camp in Los Altos

Los Altos, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 1715 Grant Rd, Los Altos, CA

At Camp EDMO, children engage in a variety of subjects such as science, coding, engineering, and the arts to access their curiosity. Every day, campers rotate between experiential projects based...

