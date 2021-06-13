Live events on the horizon in San Francisco

(SAN FRANCISCO, CA) San Francisco is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in San Francisco:

RIFT San Francisco, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Address: 460 Gough Street, San Francisco, CA 94102

A choose your own experience and promenade performance following two mythical characters on their journey: Atlas & Persephone

A Full Moon Capricorn Illumination Circle → San Francisco, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 06:15 PM

Address: 1 Doctor Carlton B Goodlett Place, San Francisco, CA 94102

ONLINE EVENT!! Illuminate your authentic self with Capricorn Full Moon!

Fatherhood Reimagined Weekly discussion groups San Francisco, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 233 Eddy, San Francisco, CA 94102

This weekly fatherhood organization gets together to support and mentor each other around a variety of important topics.

Juanita MORE! Pride 2021 San Francisco, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:30 PM

Address: 620 Jones Street, San Francisco, CA 94102

Juanita MORE!’s Pride Party is the most anticipated event during June in San Francisco.

Raise Your Emotional & Spiritual Vibration with EFT Tapping San Francisco, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 1 Doctor Carlton B Goodlett Place, San Francisco, CA 94102

ONLINE EVENT!! Shifting your energy to align with what you really want is easier than you might think!