San Francisco, CA

Live events on the horizon in San Francisco

Bay Area News Alert
 8 days ago

(SAN FRANCISCO, CA) San Francisco is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in San Francisco:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iD5w7_0aT3B0H000

RIFT

San Francisco, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Address: 460 Gough Street, San Francisco, CA 94102

A choose your own experience and promenade performance following two mythical characters on their journey: Atlas & Persephone

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17QV9N_0aT3B0H000

A Full Moon Capricorn Illumination Circle →

San Francisco, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 06:15 PM

Address: 1 Doctor Carlton B Goodlett Place, San Francisco, CA 94102

ONLINE EVENT!! Illuminate your authentic self with Capricorn Full Moon!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LJBKQ_0aT3B0H000

Fatherhood Reimagined Weekly discussion groups

San Francisco, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 233 Eddy, San Francisco, CA 94102

This weekly fatherhood organization gets together to support and mentor each other around a variety of important topics.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3avCWE_0aT3B0H000

Juanita MORE! Pride 2021

San Francisco, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:30 PM

Address: 620 Jones Street, San Francisco, CA 94102

Juanita MORE!’s Pride Party is the most anticipated event during June in San Francisco.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aOPqP_0aT3B0H000

Raise Your Emotional & Spiritual Vibration with EFT Tapping

San Francisco, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 1 Doctor Carlton B Goodlett Place, San Francisco, CA 94102

ONLINE EVENT!! Shifting your energy to align with what you really want is easier than you might think!

Learn More
San Jose, CA
News Break
Politics
Related
San Francisco, CAPosted by
Bay Area News Alert

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in San Francisco

(SAN FRANCISCO, CA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in San Francisco, from fashion updates to viral videos. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the San Francisco area, click here.
San Francisco, CAPosted by
Bay Area News Alert

Gas savings: The cheapest station in San Francisco

(SAN FRANCISCO, CA) Gas prices vary across in the San Francisco area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.61 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Allstars at 2831 Cesar Chavez St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 598 Bryant St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $5.5.
San Francisco, CAPosted by
Bay Area News Alert

These houses are for sale in San Francisco

(SAN FRANCISCO, CA) If you’re on the house-hunt in the San Francisco area, you won’t want to miss these listings. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
San Francisco, CAPosted by
Bay Area News Alert

This is the cheapest gas in San Francisco right now

(SAN FRANCISCO, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the San Francisco area offering savings of $1.18 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Allstars at 2831 Cesar Chavez St. Regular there was listed at $3.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.97 at 76 at 1298 Valencia St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
San Francisco, CAPosted by
Bay Area News Alert

Job alert: These San Francisco jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in San Francisco: 1. Need CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Now, 05/27/2021, Earn Up to $1,700/Week; 2. Life Insurance Sales - Exclusive Free TV/Direct Mail Leads Earn $150k+; 3. Client Solutions Manager; 4. People Operations Coordinator - $35/hour; 5. Sales Representative Opportunity at Top Tech Company for Recent Grads; 6. Merchandise Coordinator; 7. Tow and Battery Drivers - Needed; 8. Administrative Assistant II (75% Nursing Dept.); 9. Shopper Team Member - Immediate Hire; 10. On Site Recruiter;