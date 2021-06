More than 700 Saint Francis University students made one of the Spring 2021 the President’s List or Dean’s List. To achieve either list, students must have full-time status and attain a quality point average of 4.0 president’s) or 3.5 (dean’s) on 12 or more credits during a single semester, with no continuing or incomplete grades. Students who achieved this honor from our area include: Tori Ramsey, Health Science OT major from Broad Top, dean’s list; Maryah Lingenfelter, CE-early childhood education major from Hopewell, president’s list; Lauren Corbin, health science PT major from Huntingdon, dean’s list; Celeste Snyder, public health major from Saxton, president’s list; Madison Book, Health Science OT major from Mapleton Depot, president’s list.