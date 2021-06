The Chicago Cubs figured the margin for error would be slim with their former teammate on the mound. San Diego Padres right-hander Yu Darvish’s start Wednesday represented the first meeting between the two sides since the Cubs traded the 34-year-old in the offseason. The two runs the Cubs managed off Darvish were enough, with the decisive run in their 3-1 victory scoring on Anthony Rizzo’s double play in the seventh inning. Wednesday represented only the second time in 12 starts the Padres have lost with Darvish on the mound.