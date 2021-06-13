How to play Doom: Eternal on Linux

Learn the commands to install open source Grafana on AlmaLinux or Rocky Linux to visualize data in dynamic and interactive dashboards. In simple words, Grafana is a free and open-source software used by developers and administrators to visualize data generated by different sources in an interactive & dynamic dashboard. The programming language used to code it is Go and TypeScript. With the help of plugins, it allows query, visualize, monitoring, alert on and understand metrics from various data sources such as Google sheets, Amazon Timestream, Cloudera Manager, Elastic Search, etc. including popular time-series databases such as InfluxDB, Prometheus, or Graphite and also supports MySQL, PostgreSQL, and other relational databases.