Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

How to play Doom: Eternal on Linux

By Derrik Diener
addictivetips.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoom Eternal is the 5th entry in the Doom series developed by id Software and published by Bethesda Softworks. It’s a sequel to Doom (2016) and once again follows Doomguy on his mission to foil the alien Maykr’s plans. In this guide, we’ll show you how to play it on Linux.

www.addictivetips.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Desktop Linux#Ubuntu Linux#Id Software#Bethesda Softworks#Proton And Steam Play#Wget Command#Valve#Pacman Conf#Flatpak#Steam
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Computers
Related
Video GamesPosted by
The Independent

9 best PS5 games for every kind of player, from ‘Astro’s Playroom’ to ‘Demon’s Souls’

The PlayStation 5 is less than a year old, but in that time it’s already amassed a small collection of must-play exclusives. But for the most part – and thanks to the console’s excellent backwards compatibility with previous-generation titles – most of the best games on PS5 right now also happen to be the best games on PS4.While your existing collection of PS4 games won’t look any better running on PS5, a handful of classic PS4 games, such as God of War and Control, have been specially adapted for the new console to improve their performance, loading times and visuals....
Softwarehow2shout.com

How to install Docker CE on Manjaro Linux

Simple steps to install, create and run Docker container on Manjaro Linux via Docker Hub to use various applications in a virtual environment. Using virtual machines have its own advantages, it gives better consumption of hardware resource, saves costs and space. However, running each and every app on traditional virtual machines is not only time-consuming but also requires more resources. To resolve this issue, Docker comes into the scenarios. It provides us the ability to run applications instantly in a virtualized environment called Containers. These containers can build on one another and communicate with one another as well… Examples of these applications would be an Apache server or a MySQL database.
Video Gameslinuxtoday.com

How to Install Starcraft 2 on Ubuntu Linux

(Other stories by Lubos Rendek) In this Linux guide you will learn how to install Starcraft 2 on Ubuntu Linux. The Starcraft 2 game has been released free of charge for anyone with registered Battle.net account. Before you proceed with the installation make sure that you have correctly installed an appropriate VGA driver whether it is for your NVIDIA or Radeon graphic card.
Computersnet2.com

How to install Snap pack support on Linux

Snappy aka Snap, is a next generation revolutionary technology that is used to build and install desktop apps on Linux. Snappy, which is originally a package management system and a deployment software, was built by Canonical. Snaps are independent, easy to use, software packages that are simple to install and create. They can auto update themselves and are safe to use and run. Snapd is the tool that enables you to use the packages. Currently, it works on several Linux distributions and therefore allows software to be deployed independently of distribution.
Softwarehow2shout.com

How to install Discord on Linux Mint 20.1 Ulyssa

Discord is a free instant messenger and voice-over IP application available for multiple platforms such as Linux, Windows, Mac, and portable platforms such as Android and iOS and even directly in the browser. It offers various communication mediums – voice calls, video calls, text messaging, media and files in private. Here we learn how to install Discord on Linux Mint using the command terminal:
Video Gamesgamespew.com

The Best PS4 Games Available on PS Now

It may have been overshadowed by Microsoft’s excellent Xbox Game Pass service, but Sony’s PlayStation Now is still pretty good. For £8.99/$9.99 a month or less you gain access to over 700 games with PS Now. There’s a mixture of PS2, PS3 and PS4 games, with the majority now being PS4 titles. And if you’re a PS4 owner, almost all of the PS4 and PS2 games available can be downloaded to your console, too, meaning you won’t have any streaming troubles.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Doom 2 Auction Lets You Buy John Romero's Stuff

John Romero is doing some spring cleaning, but he's not throwing stuff away — he has a Doom 2 auction going on that gives you a chance to get an original copy of the game signed by the man himself. Doom 2 is one of the most influential first-person shooters...
Video Gamesmaketecheasier.com

How to Use Protontricks to Get Troublesome Steam Games to Work on Linux

If you’ve tried exploring what Linux had to offer in gaming since the “big push” of 2018 to 2019 to develop ports and workarounds for as many Windows/Mac titles as possible, you’ll know about Steam’s infamous contribution to this effort in the form of Proton. At the same time, if you try to run some of the more dependency-heavy titles, you’ll quickly notice that Proton isn’t completely spick and span when it comes to smoothing the transition from Windows to Linux for a number of games.
Computershow2shout.com

How To Install Grafana on Almalinux or Rocky Linux 8

Learn the commands to install open source Grafana on AlmaLinux or Rocky Linux to visualize data in dynamic and interactive dashboards. In simple words, Grafana is a free and open-source software used by developers and administrators to visualize data generated by different sources in an interactive & dynamic dashboard. The programming language used to code it is Go and TypeScript. With the help of plugins, it allows query, visualize, monitoring, alert on and understand metrics from various data sources such as Google sheets, Amazon Timestream, Cloudera Manager, Elastic Search, etc. including popular time-series databases such as InfluxDB, Prometheus, or Graphite and also supports MySQL, PostgreSQL, and other relational databases.
Computersostechnix.com

How To Check The Runlevel In Linux

This brief guide explains what is a runlevel, how many runlevels are there in Linux and how to check the runlevel in Linux operating systems. A runlevel is one of the modes that a Unix-based operating system will run in. In other words, a run level is a state of init and the whole system that defines what system services are operating.
Computersmakeuseof.com

How to Change the Default Shell on Linux With chsh

A shell is a program that acts as the outermost layer of an operating system through which you interact with its various programs and services. Most Linux distros use bash as their default shell. However, you're free to choose another shell for your system if you want. Besides bash, Linux...
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Become the ultimate ninja with The Ninja Gaiden Master Collection on Xbox, PlayStation, Switch and PC

It was way back in 1988 when Ryu Haybusa first graced the videogaming scene, with the classic Ninja Gaiden making waves. From there, Hayabusa and the series as a whole would expand considerably, with multiple editions and variations of the side-scrolling beat ’em up giving players the chance to hone their ninja skills. Now though three of Hayabusa’s finest have been brought together as one with the arrival of the Ninja Gaiden Master Collection.
Softwarehow2shout.com

How to Install KDE Plasma GUI on Linux Mint 20.1 Desktop

Although the default Cinnamon interface of Linux Mint is not only user-friendly but also gives familiarity to Windows users, however, if you want to more fancy look with useful apps then KDE plasma is there to tye. To install the KDE Plasma GUI Desktop interface on Linux Mint we don’t need to reinstall it, just one command and you are good to go.
Computerslinuxtoday.com

How to Install the Lazarus IDE on Linux

(Other stories by PragmaticLinux) Interested in developing a graphical user interface (GUI) application for Linux? Consider Lazarus as the integrated development environment (IDE) of choice. This article shows you how to install the Lazarus IDE on popular Linux distributions, including Ubuntu, Debian, Fedora, and openSUSE. Lazarus, with its wealth of included components, enables you to quickly design and build attractive-looking GUI applications on Linux.
Video Gamesamicohoops.net

How to load the screen of Apex Legends Drops of Twitch

See how you may open some unique Twitch Drops load screens with the ongoing Apex Legends Global Series Championships. Today, the Apex Legends World Series Championship begins, and Respawn Entertainment has decided to partner with Twitch Drops to deliver unique loading images. In the last few weeks, Respawn even litters up a skin bundle of Animal Kingdom with all the procedures adding to the large prize package. The ALGS Championship has been quite exciting. Although Apex Legends may be in a ‘dry period,’ players may settle for the championship and win some special goodies in the game.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

15 Best Cyberpunk Video Games To Play In 2021

Cyberpunk games have been around for ages. There are a ton of great games well worth playing and over the years we continue to find new games hit the marketplace. In this list, we’re going to highlight some cyberpunk games that we think are well worth playing today. We’ll cover games from both current releases and some big hits from years ago. Regardless of when these games hit the marketplace, these are some titles you might want to look into within this year.
Softwarebetterprogramming.pub

How To Automate Homebrew Installs on Your New Mac or Linux

You don’t need to install Homebrew packages one by one. If you are programming on macOS, chances are you use Homebrew. Even if you are a Linux user, you may be using Homebrew. I install most of my apps and tools with Homebrew. On my 2017 macOS, I installed about 100 formulae and 30 casks with Homebrew.