How Transfomers and SpongeBob Cost Taxpayers $4 Billion

Someone’s telling a story here, and it’s either those that have found out that ViacomCBS has been avoiding paying their share of taxes for years or ViacomCBS itself. The thing is that ViacomCBS almost sounds as though they’ve been put on the defensive, which isn’t entirely inactive of guilt, but is curious since if there’s nothing to hide then it should be fairly easy to make quick work of such a rumor. But the idea that the company, which is the parent company for Paramount, which also has franchises such as Spongebob Squarepants and the Transformers under their collective belt, is shuffling their profits around from place to place to avoid paying taxes, makes it easy to lose faith in them as they continue to deny what’s going on. This is what was said in a report about the issue of tax shelters that ViacomCBS has been using, as per MovieWeb: