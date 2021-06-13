‘Yellowstone’ TV: Villain Malcolm Beck Actor Neil McDonough Stars as Hero in Western Movie ‘The Warrant’

Well, isn’t this a nice change of pace? Actor Neil McDonough who plays Malcolm Beck on “Yellowstone” is a hero in other movies.

We call that character development, regardless if it was an acting job or not.

Malcolm Beck

“Yellowstone” fans remember Malcolm Beck from season two. If you don’t, he was part of the Beck brother duo from Texas and loved exotic stuffed animals in their office.

Still no bells? Okay, they also were the ones that called the hit on Beth in her office before Rip showed up and killed them. They were also the ones that hired mercenaries to kidnap Tate.

In the end, both Malcolm Beck and his brother Teal met their doom. While Teal suffered a more humiliating death while on the porcelain throne, the other bolo tie-wearing Beck brother was simply shot and left to die.

Neil McDonough is a… Hero?

Well, Neil McDonough, the actor who played Malcolm Beck, has moved onto greener pastures. However, he isn’t done with western movies just yet. Although, Neil McDonough may not be playing the bad guy anymore.

One eagle-eyed Reddit user looked into the Malcolm Beck actor a little further, wondering if he always plays the bad guy.

“For Neil McDonough Fans. I just went to imbd.com to see if Neil has ever played a good guy, and I found this trailer. Looks good!”

Well, according to the Reddit world, Neil McDonough has played a hero in another iconic movie.

“He was a good guy, Buck, in Band of Brothers. I really enjoy his acting! I’ll check this out,” says one fan. Another agrees, stating, “Yes, it’s a fantastic recommendation – and Band of Brothers has one of the most phenomenal casts TV has ever seen!”

The Warrant

Well, we headed on over to IMDb to check out the new film for ourselves. The western movie is called ‘The Warrant,’ and it made its debut in 2020.

The website describes “The Warrant” as a post-Civil War era movie with plenty of drama.

“After fighting in the Civil War, two Union Army buddies find themselves on opposite sides of the law with the post-war peace at risk.”

IMDb gives the Neil McDonough movie as 4.3 out of 10. Rotten Tomatoes also gives it a 17 percent. However, if you want to judge it for yourself, it is free on Amazon Prime and Tubi. In addition, it costs $3.99 to stream it on YouTube and Google Play Movies & TV.

, here is the trailer to get a taste of it before you commit an hour and a half of your life. I personally think it looks intriguing, but I do not claim to be a movie critic by any means.

However, one aspect I cannot look over, is that when watching Neil McDonough, all I see is Malcolm Beck.