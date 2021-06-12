At this point it feels like the Packers are trying to piss Rodgers off
On this week’s episode of our KDLM radio show/flagship podcast, ‘The VikingsTerritory Breakdown’ we (Joe Oberle, guest and our newest contributor Sally Haag, and me) discussed the fact that with each episode the news out of Green Bay concerning Aaron Rodgers was getting worse and worse. With that, our delight was increasing in some sort of inverted relationship graph similar to the amount of weight I’ve gained in pounds lowering my chances of finding a wife by an equivalent percentage.allfans.co