Michigan is a fossil hotspot: What you might find, where to look

There is no denying the fact that automobiles have changed transportation and made our lives easier. They are, however, the same reason that roads travel across animal habitats, causing conflict between animals and humans. Collisions often result in the unfortunate death of the animal, as well as large damages to the vehicle. Knowing where some of the hotspots for roadkill are, helps encourage more cautious driving, sparing both animal and human lives. Let’s take a look at four of these roadkill hotspots in four different countries.