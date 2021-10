One of the best sneakers to ever grace the market is the Air Jordan 1 High OG. It made its big debut back in 1985 and since that time, sneakerheads have been blessed with a plethora of dope colorways that showcase just how great this shoe truly is. Fans simply cannot get enough of these, and every single year, you can expect Jumpman to come through with some brand new models. In fact, there have been plenty of teasers for 2022, and while most colorways have been for men, there are now some women's colorways getting love.

APPAREL ・ 22 HOURS AGO