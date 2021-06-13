Cancel
Eugene, OR

A new Space Force officer is the surprise NCAA champion in the steeplechase

By Cindy Boren
Washington Post
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA newly minted Space Force officer turned on the afterburners Saturday, pulling off a surprise steeplechase victory in the NCAA outdoor championships. Mahala Norris, who received her commission as a second lieutenant after graduating from the Air Force Academy this spring, edged Auburn’s Joyce Kimeli by five hundredths of a second and Washington’s Katie Rainsberger in the NCAA Division I championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore.

www.washingtonpost.com
