China may have snapped the greatest Mars selfie ever

techinvestornews.com
 10 days ago

NASA’s Mars 2020 mission is well underway, with the Perseverance rover beginning its science phase and the Ingenuity helicopter having accomplished a lot in a very short period of time. But NASA wasn’t the only space agency sending new hardware to Mars, and China recently landed its own rover on the surface of the Red …

www.techinvestornews.com
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
LiveScience

Mars helicopter Ingenuity nails 8th flight on the Red Planet

NASA's experimental Mars helicopter, Ingenuity, has now flown eight times on the Red Planet, traveling farther than scientists hoped would be possible. The little chopper made its most recent Mars sortie on Monday (June 21). During the flight, Ingenuity remained aloft for 77.4 seconds, flew 525 feet (160 meters), and landed about 440 feet (133.5 m) away from its companion, the Perseverance rover, according to a tweet from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California, which operates the helicopter.
AstronomyPosted by
Interesting Engineering

NASA Scientist: Yes, Humans Can One Day Live on Mars

NASA's JPL Caltech science team has spent years analyzing and researching data about Mars. The hope is that there is life beneath the Red Planet's surface and that this will further scientists' understanding of planetary evolution and, ultimately, of our galaxy. In an interview with Interesting Engineering, Jesse Tarnas, a...
AstronomyNature.com

Mars selfie, Betelgeuse mystery and the impact of journal closure

The latest science news, in brief. You have full access to this article via your institution. The Chinese rover Zhurong landed on the red planet on 15 May. Now, a flurry of images taken by the rover itself and from spacecraft in Mars’s orbit are capturing its activities. This shot — released by the China National Space Administration (CNSA) on 11 June — was taken by a detachable camera that Zhurong dropped ten metres away before returning to the lander.
Aerospace & Defenseroundnews.com

NASA has tried and failed to fix the Hubble Space Telescope 3 times in a week

NASA has spent more than a week evaluating a computer issue that put the Hubble Space Telescope out of commission on June 13. Since its launch in 1990, the Hubble Space Telescope, a joint project between NASA and the European Space Agency, has provided dozens of terabytes of data collected from the universe. The telescope was named Hubble in honor of Edwin Hubble, an American astronomer who, among other things, determined that the universe extended beyond the borders of the Milky Way. Hubble experienced equipment issues. On Dec. 2, 1993, the Space Shuttle Endeavor ferried a crew of seven to fix Hubble during five days of spacewalks. During time, Hubble has been serviced five times. Hubble transmits about 120 gigabytes of science data every week. In addition to gazing at the early universe, Hubble also helped astronomers gauge how much time had passed since the Big Bang. Images from the HST allows scientists on Earth to monitor changes in the planet’s atmosphere and surface.
Astronomynews-freak.com

Did NASA accidentally create life on Mars? Here’s how it may have happened

Mars is the future of humanity, or so the route of space explorations currently being undertaken by agencies around the world would have you believe. As private players like SpaceX join the big leagues of space exploration, competition could trigger quick developments in the industry. A scientist from Cornell University...
Aerospace & Defensemacaubusiness.com

US and French astronauts make ISS spacewalk

A French and an American astronaut embarked on a spacewalk Sunday to complete the installation of new solar panels to boost power supplies to the International Space Station (ISS), they announced on Twitter. “Here we go again for episode (2) of the new solar array installation spacewalks,” tweeted Thomas Pesquet,...
Aerospace & Defensetheiet.org

ISS gets new solar array to help it meet ramping energy demands

Two astronauts deployed a new solar array on the International Space Station (ISS) over the weekend in a gruelling six-and-a-half-hour spacewalk. The powerful new solar panels should give the station a much needed electricity boost as demand for low-gravity experiments and space tourism grows. Nasa’s Shane Kimbrough and the European...
Aerospace & Defensemarket.us

China’s Mars Rover Zhurong Sends First Selfie, Photos Of Landing Platform

Zhurong has sent a selfie from Mars. Zhurong is a rover. The rover was sent to the planet by China. The selfie shows Zhurong in a good condition. The selfie shows the rove standing next to its landing platform. This is the first batch of images of Zhurong. The selfie and other images were released by the China National Space Administration. The panoramic view shows the rover with its wheel firm on the Martian surface. Zhurong is the first rover by China that has landed on Mars. China is the second nation to send a rover on Mars. The US has so far operated multiple rovers on the Red Planet. The latest one is Perseverance. It arrived on Earth’s neighbor in February. Zhurong landed on Mars on May 15.
Astronomyopticflux.com

China Aims to Establish a Human Base on Mars

If we take a look at the recent astronomical advancements and what many scientists want, building a little colony on Mars should be a feasible project for the next decades. China now joins the list of countries that are planning such an ambitious task, and there’s no wonder why since Mars is also located in the ‘Goldilocks Zone’ of our Solar System.
Aerospace & DefenseLegit Reviews

China Build A Mars Simulation In The Desert

China has begun to take space exploration seriously in recent months. It has placed a rover on the surface of Mars and is gearing up for potentially exploring Mars with humans in the future. China built a Martian simulation desert landscape to prepare for the exploration of Mars in the future.
AstronomyDuluth News Tribune

Astro Bob: Down in front on China's Mars

China landed the Zhurong rover on the Red Planet on May 14, becoming only the second country after the United States to successfully soft-land on Mars. Zhurong is named for the "god of fire," a figure associated with Mars, which the Chinese call Huoxing, the planet of fire. In Western culture Mars was the Roman god of war, its red color symbolic of blood and battle.
Astronomymelodyinter.com

Rover leaves ‘China’s imprint’ on Mars

BEIJING, June 14 — Solar panel “wings” spread out and two camera “eyes” pointing ahead, China’s Mars rover Zhurong struck a birdlike pose as it explored the red planet in photos released by the country’s space agency Friday. Zhurong’s touchdown in May was the first ever successful probe landing by...
Aerospace & Defenseshortpedia.com

China's Zhurong rover celebrates one month on Mars, snaps selfie with lander

China's first-ever rover to land on another planet, the Zhurong rover is celebrating its first month on Mars and China National Space Administration (CNSA) released a selfie. In the image shared by Chinese spact agency, Zhurong can be seen with its landing platform in the background sporting the Chinese flag, from which the rover rolled off at the end of May to begin its exploration.
Astronomyfreenews.live

Chinese rover took a selfie on Mars

The Chinese device sent scientists several images from Mars. There are selfies among them. The Chinese Mars rover Zhurong has sent a batch of new images from Mars to Earth. The robot landed on the planet in May, set up a wireless camera there, and rolled back a short distance to take a picture.