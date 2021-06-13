Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Florida Democrats Support Federal Loan Forgiveness Program for Minority Farmers

By Robbie Gaffney (WFSU)
wmfe.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA federal judge has temporarily suspended a 4 billion-dollar loan forgiveness program meant to help minority farmers. Florida Democrats, including Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, are speaking out in support of the program. According to the Associated Press, a group of Midwestern white farmers say their rights are being violated because...

www.wmfe.org
View All 7 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Industry
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loan Forgiveness#Democrats#Race#The Associated Press#Midwestern#Democratic#Latino#American Indian#Alaskan#Asian American#Pacific Islander
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
USDA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Congress & Courtsualrpublicradio.org

USDA Disagrees With Court Order Halting Minority Loan Forgiveness Program

Approximately 16,000 socially disadvantaged farmers, otherwise known as minority farmers, were set to begin receiving about $4 billion in federal debt payment relief as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The funds were to help pay off approximately 20,000 farm loans that had been granted by the U.S. Agriculture Department or private firms to Black, Indigenous, Latino, and other minority farmers. However, those payments were placed on hold just days before they were set to begin going out.
Illinois State959theriver.com

Illinois Farmer fighting back with a federal lawsuit challenging the American Rescue Plan’s unlawful race-based farm loan forgiveness provision

An Illinois farmer has filed a federal lawsuit claiming the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 is unconstitutional. Ryan Kent is a full-time farmer in Centralia, Illinois, and owner of a 5,000-acre farm started by his father. Like many farmers across the country, he has a federal farm loan with an outstanding balance that caused economic hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic. At first encouraged about a farm loan forgiveness provision in the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, Ryan was surprised to learn he is not eligible, because he’s white. The law allows loan forgiveness of up to 120%, but only for minority farmers and ranchers, whom the law automatically treats as “socially disadvantaged,” regardless of their individual circumstances. Because government cannot use racial classifications to decide who gets government benefits and burdens, Ryan is fighting back to restore his right to equal treatment for all farmers.
Florida StateGainesville.com

Power Florida forward: Dairy farmers support renewable natural gas

As a dairy farmer, my goal is to provide Florida families and children with a delicious, wholesome and fresh milk supply to maintain a happy, healthy lifestyle. There are only 70 dairy farms throughout the state that Florida families depend on for high-quality milk. The dairy industry is a major economic engine of the state, and many thousands of Florida citizens are employed directly and indirectly because of dairy.
Congress & Courtsagnetwest.com

Debt Forgiveness for Disadvantaged Farmers on Hold After Judge’s Ruling

The debt forgiveness assistance program for socially disadvantaged farmers is on hold for now after a recent ruling by a federal judge. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) had been moving forward with a program to help approximately 14,000 minority farmers and ranchers across the country. Close to $4 billion in funding was approved for the program to pay off direct or guaranteed loans issued to producers. Judge William Griesbach of Wisconsin’s Eastern District has issued a temporary restraining order against the program, preventing payments from being issued.
Congress & Courtslawstreetmedia.com

Temporary Restraining Order Halts USDA Loan Program for Socially Disadvantaged Farmers

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Eastern District Court granted the plaintiffs’ request for a Temporary Restraining Order, halting the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) implementation of a loan forgiveness program earmarked for “socially disadvantaged farmers and ranchers.” The plaintiffs argued that the loan program goes against the equal rights clause of the Constitution because the program is only available to farmers who are not white.
Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

Minority Farmers Lose Round as Judge Suspends Loan Relief (1)

$4 billion in debt relief on hold after discrimination lawsuit. An Agriculture Department program aimed at offering about $4 billion in loan forgiveness for minority farmers ran into a roadblock as a federal judge granted a temporary restraining order that White agricultural producers had sought, claiming discrimination. A Wisconsin district...
Fresno, CAgoldrushcam.com

Central Valley Congressman Jim Costa’s Virtual Event Helps Disadvantaged, Minority Farmers Gain Equal Access to Federal Programs

June 12, 2021 - FRESNO – In an effort to ensure socially disadvantaged farmers and ranchers have equal access to federal resources, Congressman Jim Costa. (CA-16), Chairman of the Subcommittee on Livestock and Foreign Agriculture, held a virtual event for African American, Hispanic, Indian and other disadvantaged farming communities from the San Joaquin Valley to meet with officials about how to take advantage of federal programs:
Congress & CourtsAgriculture Online

Senators propose loan forgiveness for small farmers

The Agriculture Department would offer small farmers one-time loan forgiveness of up to $250,000 under legislation announced by five Democratic senators on Thursday. Lead sponsor Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand said she would try to include debt relief in the upcoming infrastructure bill “to make certain our farmers are not left behind.”
U.S. Politicsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Courtney, South Dakota Republican reunite for student loan forgiveness bill

Jun. 7—U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney, D-2nd District, has again collaborated with Rep. Dusty Johnson, a South Dakota Republican, to introduce education-related legislation. The Recognizing Military Service in Public Service Loan Forgiveness Act would allow American service members to count the full length of their service toward their student loan forgiveness. Courtney and Johnson also joined forces late in 2020 for a bill meant to protect federal Impact Aid education funding for communities, including Groton and Ledyard.
Immigrationyumanewsnow.com

Justice Department Settles with Industrial Contractor to Resolve Immigration-Related Discrimination Claim

Washington, DC - The Department of Justice announced Tuesday that it reached a settlement with Tecon Services Inc. (Tecon), an industrial insulation, fireproofing and painting contractor based in Texas. The settlement resolves claims that Tecon discriminated against a naturalized U.S. citizen based on her Venezuelan national origin by rejecting her U.S. passport and requiring other documents to prove her work authorization, in violation of the anti-discrimination provision of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA).
Fort Valley, GAPosted by
The Albany Herald

Fort Valley plans loan webinar for minority farmers

FORT VALLEY — Minority farmers are encouraged to attend a free Zoom webinar about federal loan and land programs hosted by Fort Valley State University’s Cooperative Extension Program June 29, from noon-1:30 p.m. U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency and USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service representatives will provide updates...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Poll: Majority back blanket student loan forgiveness

Fifty-two percent of Americans said that they are in favor of blanket student loan forgiveness "for all borrowers," according to a new Go Banking Rates poll released Thursday. Twelve percent of respondents in the poll said they believe student loan forgiveness should be granted for those with low income and high debt, 11 percent said those in public service should be forgiven of their loans and 4 percent saying they support temporary loan forgiveness through the COVID-19 pandemic.
U.S. Politicsptproductsonline.com

PT Loan Forgiveness Bill is Back on Capitol Hill

Could the COVID-19 pandemic’s aftermath and a resurgent opioid crisis finally get federal lawmakers to understand the need for PTs in rural and underserved areas — and see the wisdom in forgiving student loan debt as a way to make that happen? APTA-supported legislation reintroduced in the U.S. House of Representatives aims to do just that, APTA reports in a news release.
Florida StatePosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Gov. DeSantis Speaks To The Jewish Federations Of Florida About The Importance Of Stopping Antisemitism And Supporting Israel

Today, Governor Ron DeSantis delivered remarks to a town hall briefing on antisemitism organized by the Jewish Federations of Florida. The event was sponsored by the Florida Anti-Defamation League, the American Jewish Community of West Coast Florida, and the Jewish Federations of Greater Naples, Greater Orlando, Lee & Charlotte Counties, Sarasota-Manatee, and Tampa.
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

6 New Developments Offer Clues On Student Loan Forgiveness

Advocates for student loan borrowers are continuing to press President Biden to use executive action to cancel student loan debt. But so far, he has not acted. Recent developments, however, may shed some light on whether Biden will move forward with mass student loan forgiveness in the coming months, and if so, what it may look like.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Supreme Court shuts down moot challenge to Trump-era 'Remain in Mexico' policy

The Supreme Court on Monday shut down a lawsuit challenging former President Donald Trump's "Remain in Mexico" policy after President Joe Biden ended it in June. The court in an unsigned order sent the case back to the United States Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit with instructions to toss the case out as moot. The court yanked oral arguments for the case in February shortly after Biden announced that he planned to wind down the policy. The Justice Department at the time asked the justices to toss the case.
Georgia StatePosted by
Fox News

CNN shredded for misleading headline about GA voter roll purge: 'This is journalistic malpractice'

CNN was the focus of criticism on Sunday following a misleading headline concerning Georgia's purge of outdated voter files from the state's voter registration roll. The CNN story, headlined, "Georgia removes 100,000 names from voter registration rolls" riled up Twitter critics, who accused the left-leaning outlet of intentionally omitting "a rather important detail that every U.S. state routinely removes moved/inactive voters from their rolls as a best practice of election administration."