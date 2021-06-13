Florida Democrats Support Federal Loan Forgiveness Program for Minority Farmers

An Illinois farmer has filed a federal lawsuit claiming the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 is unconstitutional. Ryan Kent is a full-time farmer in Centralia, Illinois, and owner of a 5,000-acre farm started by his father. Like many farmers across the country, he has a federal farm loan with an outstanding balance that caused economic hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic. At first encouraged about a farm loan forgiveness provision in the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, Ryan was surprised to learn he is not eligible, because he’s white. The law allows loan forgiveness of up to 120%, but only for minority farmers and ranchers, whom the law automatically treats as “socially disadvantaged,” regardless of their individual circumstances. Because government cannot use racial classifications to decide who gets government benefits and burdens, Ryan is fighting back to restore his right to equal treatment for all farmers.