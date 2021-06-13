Dairy goats gain popularity with small farmers, 4-Hers

RAYMOND, Miss. — Dairy goats make up a niche market of the Mississippi livestock industry, but their popularity is growing across the state. “That’s been the case in the whole Southeastern United States,” said Rocky Lemus, an MSU Extension Service forage specialist and Mississippi Agricultural and Forestry Experiment Station scientist who also raises dairy goats. “We’ve seen an almost 25% increase in dairy goats across our region in the last 10 years.”